Scathing report into Belfast Trust surgical unit lifts lid on major failures

A bombshell report has lifted the lid on a litany of startling failings within a key NHS service — including concerns about the actions of some of the most senior health service staff.

It can be revealed today the Belfast Trust carried out a review of lung cancer patients following an independent expert inspection of its cardiothoracic surgical service.

A team from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) recommended the audit.

“The review team considered there were concerns over patients, who should have had lobectomy for lung cancer, undergoing wedge resections instead, and then re-presenting with early local recurrence,” said the RCS report.

The Belfast Trust “no issues” were identified as a result of the review.

The concern over the management of patients is just one of a series of alarming findings following an invited service review in March 2020, which resulted in 24 urgent recommendations for actions to “address patient safety”, and a further 13 proposed actions to improve the service.

Among the list of issues highlighted by the report, the RCS team raised concerns over waiting times, particularly lung cancer waiting times, which it described as “unacceptably long”, “a major concern”, and “poor for a regional service”.

The report continued: “The 62-day target was not being met.

“The review team concluded that patients may be coming to harm during this extended waiting period and understood that a number of serious incident reports had been raised in relation to cancer delays.”

The RCS team was told weekend operating “could alleviate long waiting times” and a number of staff were in favour of this.

However, the practice had not “taken off”, with reasons such as pay and conflicting professional and personal commitments.

The working environment was described as “dysfunctional, horrible, hostile, and toxic”, while the review panel was told of alleged racial discrimination and abuse, which it described as “wholly unacceptable”.

The review team was also told consultant surgeons were not always present in the hospital at the start of operations, which it said was “unacceptable”.

And the inspection team heard reports of “narcissistic personalities” and “multiple internal complaints, accusations and counter accusations” within the surgical team.

There was a perception that a large number of these were “spurious” and were “orchestrated to discredit certain individuals”, while it was further alleged some surgeons were “practising out-of-date thoracic surgery”.

And in echoes of the Michael Watt scandal, which led to the UK’s largest ever patient recall, the RCS team found “a number of issues of concern regarding clinical leadership appear to have been allowed to continue unchecked for a number of years”. It raised a series of concerns about management, including allegations that minutes of management team meetings were “altered after the fact”.

It said there was resistance to carry out formal investigations into events that may have resulted in patients coming to harm.

It added: “The review team wished to emphasise that all consultant surgeons are leaders in the service and have a responsibility to lead by example.

“This is a fundamental point that is key to any future change.

“Failures in leadership described in this report have not been solely limited to directors, including clinical director, and higher-level positions, it includes members of the consultant cardiothoracic surgical team as well.”

Staff interviewed during the inspection cited “a lack of interest and support, and a lack of transparency, from management as an issue”.

While the RCS team said the “values and culture of senior management had exacerbated issues in the service”.

It said: “The review team considered that there was a culture of fear, paranoia and an undercurrent of bullying within the cardiothoracic service.

“The service was described by some interviewees as being a dysfunctional, horrible, hostile, and toxic environment to work in.

“This had negatively impacted on surgical colleagues and staff, both professionally and personally.

“And had filtered down to nursing and other non-surgical members of the team.

“The review team were particularly concerned to hear reports of alleged racial discrimination and abuse, which they considered wholly unacceptable.”

The visit by the RCS, which took place from March 9-11, 2020, was carried out in response to trainees raising concerns about the culture within the cardiothoracic unit.

This prompted the trust’s then deputy chief executive Dr Cathy Jack to contact RCS on November 27, 2019.

Her request “highlighted the number of claims and concerns that had been made regarding the clinical management and leadership” within the cardiothoracic service.

Concerns included clinical management, bullying and undermining of consultant colleagues, along with related conflicts of interest.

The Belfast Trust said: “The RCS published the findings in March 2020 and Belfast Trust is fully committed to ensuring the relevant learning and recommendations are taken forward to improve services.

“The Northern Ireland Medical and Dental Training Agency (NIMDTA) is responsible for monitoring of support and training experience in place for junior doctors.

“Since the review there have been three NIMDTA monitoring visits.

“At the most recent visit in September 2022, positive feedback was received from the trainees about their learning experiences.

“The trust is continually making progress on the recommendations.

“Of the 37 recommendations to date 31 have been completed, three remain partially complete, two remain in progress and one is awaiting start.

“The service continues to work through the completion of the remaining recommendations and is committed to rebuilding team relationships in order to continue to deliver safe, high quality cardiothoracic surgical services.

“Following the invited review, the trust commissioned the RCS to review a number of clinical records to determine the appropriateness of the planned procedure.

“As requested by the RCS following their clinical record reviews, an independently chaired extraordinary multi-disciplinary meeting was held with all the consultants to review the RCS outcomes.

“There were no issues identified with the management of these patients.

“The cardiothoracic ward real time patient satisfaction surveys are of a very high standard, with consistently high satisfaction scores of 98 to 100%.

“Patients also consistently provide positive, complimentary comments about their experience, care and staff.

“The trust monitors lung cancer waiting times and takes remedial steps as required to ensure these remain within the expected timescales for surgery.”

Sections of the report, which was released under Freedom of Information, have been redacted, including relating to findings on conflicts of interest, waiting list initiatives and private practice, quality of clinical leadership, and senior management.

Releasing the report, the trust said it had taken the decision to withhold “personal information or identifiers concerning staff, patients and other third parties”.