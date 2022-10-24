| 10.3°C Dublin

Scathing report into Belfast Trust surgical unit lifts lid on major failures

Environment within cardiothoracic service branded ‘dysfunctional, horrible, hostile and toxic’

The key findings Expand

Lisa Smyth

A bombshell report has lifted the lid on a litany of startling failings within a key NHS service — including concerns about the actions of some of the most senior health service staff.

It can be revealed today the Belfast Trust carried out a review of lung cancer patients following an independent expert inspection of its cardiothoracic surgical service.

