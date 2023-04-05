Scarlett Johansson says having a toddler is like an ‘emotionally abusive relationship’

Scarlett Johansson has spoken candidly about motherhood, with the actor explaining why having toddler has made her feel like she’s in “an emotionally abusive relationship”. The 39-year-old discussed some of the challenges of motherhood during Monday’s episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. Johansson is the parent of two, as she shares her eight-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex Romain Dauriac, and one-year-old son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost.