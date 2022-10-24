| 10.3°C Dublin

Scale of raw sewage released into Northern Irish waters much worse than imagined

Under-funded NI Water cannot keep track of pollution

Absent: A map of spillages provided by the Department for Infrastructure did not include Derry and Strabane Expand

Garrett Hargan

A huge volume of “untreated sewage” being dumped into Northern Ireland’s waters every year is unaccounted for due to a severe lack of investment in upgrading and monitoring of the sewerage network, it can be revealed.

Environmentalists have described the situation as “frightening”.

