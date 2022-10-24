Scale of raw sewage released into Northern Irish waters much worse than imagined

A huge volume of “untreated sewage” being dumped into Northern Ireland’s waters every year is unaccounted for due to a severe lack of investment in upgrading and monitoring of the sewerage network, it can be revealed.

Environmentalists have described the situation as “frightening”.

The Belfast Telegraph previously reported that on average seven million tonnes of what the Department for Infrastructure described as “untreated sewage” is deposited into rivers, seas and lakes throughout Northern Ireland annually.

It followed Assembly questions from former Green Party MLA — now councillor — Rachel Woods.

However, new evidence proves that the data on record represents a significant underestimate.

On a map of spillages provided by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), Derry and Strabane was absent.

Environmental Information Regulations responses obtained by this newspaper show that the omission wasn’t because sewage is not released in Derry and Strabane but due to the fact NI Water had not conducted Drainage Area Studies (DAS) for the area.

NI Water currently assesses network performance using predictive, evidence driven modelling through a prioritised programme of DAS.

Discovering evidence of network capacity pressures is a main aim of a DAS, specifically where capacity is currently or may lead to sewers flooding or pollution to the environment from overflows.

Typically, a DAS takes approximately two years to complete. From 2015/16 to 2020/21, NI Water developed over 50 DAP models.

Between April 2021 and March 2027, NI Water plans to invest in a further 80 models.

By that stage, NI Water said it will hold a comprehensive model library of every catchment which it will maintain, subject to adequate funding from the Executive.

NI Water insists that releasing sewage via combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and emergency overflows (EOs) during heavy rainfall is a necessary part of the system, adding that the untreated waste is “heavily diluted” by storm water.

Otherwise, it added, out-of-sewer flooding would represent a significant public health risk to those inhabiting or working in the affected properties.

But the publicly owned company has admitted the recording of spills is inaccurate.

There are also a number of Unsatisfactory Intermittent Discharges (UIDs) across NI — meaning the two types of overflow happen more often than the frequency they were designed for.

Information shared with this paper shows there are 145 CSOs in Derry and Strabane — 33 of which are deemed ‘unsatisfactory’ while the status of the rest remains unknown.

Dean Blackwood from River Faughan Anglers expressed shock when made aware of the absence of accurate records for raw sewage releases for the Foyle catchment and the many drainage study areas within it.

He said: “I feel we have been misled; that the true extent of the sewage discharge problem in Northern Ireland has been downplayed and withheld from the public’s gaze.

“After former Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon was required to divulge details of the colossal volumes of untreated sewage already being discharged into Northern Ireland’s rivers and seas, the absence of data for the North-West created the false impression that the Derry-Strabane area was largely unaffected by raw sewage overspills.”

He added: “That came as a great relief to those of us concerned about deteriorating water quality in the Foyle area and the dangerous implications this has for our environment and human health.

“No clarification was provided by the Minister that the data she placed in the Assembly library was incomplete and that it excluded the volumes and locations where raw sewage was being pumped into our waterways around Derry.

“This raises serious questions about this Department’s performance and motives. At best, this decision not to acknowledge that the situation in Northern Ireland may actually be even more severe than the bleak picture the Minister painted in 2020 was ill-informed.

“Certainly, the former Minister’s failure to explain the exclusion of data on sewage discharges affecting Derry and Strabane creates the suspicion that the Department had something to hide.”

Up to date figures cannot be provided to show whether discharges are more frequent in recent years.

Current figures are based on a 20-year average but with global warming and more frequent downpours, recent annual spill volumes are likely to be much higher.

In addition, hundreds of monitoring devices have not been fitted which amounts to another inaccuracy when recording spillages.

To accurately record the spills from overflows in wet weather would necessitate the installation of event duration monitors (EDMs) and flow meters in very large numbers across NI Water’s sewer network and at all CSOs and EOs.

To date, 279 EDMs have been installed at a cost of around £5m. NI Water has proposed installing 646 of the monitors at a cost of approximately £14.25m over the next six years.

In addition, 12 EDMs will be installed on overflows into the Belfast Storm Water Tunnel, and 98 will be installed on Wastewater Treatment Works discharges that are currently unmonitored.

To modernise water and sewerage infrastructure £2.2bn of funding will have to be agreed by the Executive over a six-year period.

The Green Party’s Ms Woods said: “It is shocking that CSO spillages that we thought we knew about were only the tip of the iceberg, and that there is no full and accurate recording for Northern Ireland.

“The picture therefore is much worse than we previously thought, and we cannot know any up to date figures fully. The original figures were disturbing, and showed Northern Ireland’s poor track record when it comes to protecting our environment and keeping our waterways clean.

“We need to ensure that our infrastructure has the capacity to respond to increases in flooding, otherwise Northern Ireland’s pollution problem is just going to increase.”

A DfI spokesperson acknowledged the pressures on our water and sewerage network, which is the consequence of many years of historic underfunding.

“Minister O’Dowd has allocated the required capital funding for 2022-23, which is in line with the Utility Regulator’s Final Determination funding recommendation and NI Water’s Operating Plan and Budget,” a spokesperson added.

“However, the continued lack of an Executive agreed multi-year budget and the absence of additional resources from London presents real challenges for the Department and for the planning and delivery of all public services – including the provision of water and wastewater services at this time.”

The NI Environmental Agency said NI Water carries out self-monitoring to provide information for regulators and this approach has been applied since 2007.

NIEA carries out additional regulatory checks to assess compliance, including site audits, site visits and river quality monitoring. Where management failures have occurred, NIEA investigates and takes enforcement action.

“As part of the NIEAs regulatory function we are working with NI Water to ensure the installation of increased monitoring equipment across the wastewater infrastructure to provide a fuller understanding of NI Water’s environmental performance and to further target where investment is required,” a spokesperson added.