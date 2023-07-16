Saving Private Ryan: War of words rages in Montrose

Everyone has had their say, from Oireachtas members to new boss Kevin Bakhurst and angry staff, but the broadcaster’s star performer may still find his way back home to a D4 studio

A lunchtime rally by staff in RTE and members of the NUJ, Siptu and Connect trade unions. Photo: Colin Keegan

Screenshot taken from Oireachtas TV of RTE's star presenter Ryan Tubridy (left) and his agent Noel Kelly giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee

Kevin Bakhurst is the new broom at RTÉ and agents are already being kept at a distance. Photo: Neil Carson

The two Oireachtas committees investigating RTÉ’s undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy, its highest-earning star, have turned previously faceless RTÉ suits into hapless celebs in a drama of their own making.

There is Richard Collins, the chief financial officer who could not, off hand, recall his €200,000 salary plus €25,000 car allowance; Adrian Lynch, the suave deputy director general, who struggled to understand independent TD Mattie McGrath’s Tipperary accent; Geraldine O’Leary, the commercial director who revealed the mental health impact of enduring days of relentless questioning and “erroneous reports” over her dealings with Noel Kelly and €5,000 orders for flip flops — she brought forward impending retirement and left last week; and Rory Coveney, the director of strategy, who defended the €2.7m spend on the Toy Show The Musical flop and has also stepped down.

Dee Forbes, who quit as director general after she was suspended and is now unwell, was the ghost at the party.

The extraordinary torrent over RTÉ’s undisclosed payments to its highest-earning star has washed up casualties at the highest level. But the face of the scandal has always been Ryan Tubridy.

“He has been made a poster boy for this scandal,” his loyal agent and pal Noel Kelly thundered at the Public Accounts Committee last week. “This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal, this is the RTÉ scandal.”

In one of many light-hearted asides that masked his angst and disarmed his interrogators last week, Tubridy joked: “You wouldn’t think it, but I like my food.”

Yet when one Dublin bon viveur bumped into him in south Dublin two weeks ago, the already slender Tubs was a shadow of his former self.

RTÉ scandal contradictions: Underwriting the Renault agreement

“He was in complete shock that his name was being dragged into this the way it has been,” he said. “I can’t understand why he wants to go back to RTÉ. I would leave them but he’s not me.”

Since he was stripped of his radio show on June 23, the day after the broadcaster’s board revealed the bombshell news of his undisclosed payments, the burning question has been not when will Tubridy return, but can he?

Tubridy retreated from public view. By his own account, he watched aghast as the details unfurled of the tortuous route of the two €75,000 payments he thought had come from Renault in payment for personal appearances he never actually completed, but which were paid by RTÉ; the €120,000 end-of-contract payment he was never actually paid, but which for some inexplicable reason was credited to his salary from 2017 to 2019, suggesting his earnings were higher than disclosed for those years.

Then the ground shifted. In week three of #RTÉGate, there was a new sheriff in town and Tubridy came out of the shadows.

New director general Kevin Bakhurst’s finger twitched above his holster. Tubridy and Kelly gave the performances of their careers in a six-hour grilling across two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday.

They failed to enlighten TDs and senators, some of whom said they remain “clear as mud” about who knew what and when.

But that doesn’t matter as far as Tubridy is concerned, say some observers, who believe this was his pitch for the job he loves. And he may have taken a step closer to winning it back.

Bakhurst said this weekend he will contact Tubridy in the coming days, but he will not deal with Kelly. The gun is back in the holster. For now.

Since he started last Monday, Bakhurst has rejigged the executive board, dispatched RTÉ’s voluntary redundancy scheme for external review and talked and promised to listen to staff.

But what he decides to do with Tubridy is arguably his most anticipated and will be his most-watched step on the road out of this mess. In some ways, Tubridy has made things easier for him. Over hours of grilling on Tuesday, he declared his love for RTÉ in all sorts of unambivalent ways.

He did not lay down conditions. He did not play hard to get. He had worked in RTÉ since he was 12, he said, it was important to him, it was all he knew. He was at pains not to criticise the broadcaster and apologised profusely to his colleagues.

​When Senator Maria Sherlock observed, “Mr Tubridy has made it clear that he wants to get back on air”, he replied emphatically: “Yes, I do.”

He added: “In the event I keep my job — and it is touch and go from my understanding of it at the moment — I am happy to suggest that in the future we would have a situation where my contract is published on an annual basis… with the money, the salary and the earnings would be there, straight up,” he said. “I will offer that. I have nothing to hide. Put the contract out, put it online.”

But where did that leave Kelly, his long-standing friend and agent who “had his back”? Interviewed on his first day last Monday, Bakhurst had indicated he would not be dealing with agents negotiating ever higher salaries for stars, but was not definitive.

Kelly appeared to take hope from this. “It was not a flat no, but we will have to see,” he said when he was asked about Bakhurt’s comments before the committee. But Tubridy appeared ready to do what was necessary. When Christopher O’Sullivan TD asked if his loyalty to Kelly puts his future at RTÉ in “serious jeopardy”, Tubridy shot back: “It does not. I can still work with Mr Kelly and negotiate an agreement with RTÉ. They are different jobs. RTÉ is one element of what I do for a living.”

Tubridy and Kelly’s close friendship was one of the more fascinating aspects of their turns last week. Tubridy deferred to Kelly on questions about his RTÉ pay; Kelly interjected when TDs pressed Tubridy into answering questions about his pay. They spoke unselfconsciously about how great the other was.

“None of us had ever seen Ryan in that light before,” said one RTÉ insider. “It was like no ‘talent agent’ relationship any of us have ever seen. Your agent works for you, not the other way around.

“The tragedy is that Ryan has allowed his agent to totally destroy his career. If Noel had a shred of dignity, he would have let Ryan dump him at the very start of all this and taken the fall. It would have saved his career.

“Can you imagine how different this would have all played out for Ryan if that had happened and he turned up on his own to the committee? But, for whatever reason, Ryan has welded himself to the hull of Noel Kelly’s sinking ship.”

As a broadcaster at the top of his game, Tubridy’s options are not deemed to be as unlimited as one might think.

One industry source said it was not a given that he will walk into a job at either Newstalk or Today FM. “I think it’s going to take a while to settle down. He will need to get the legals out of the way first,” the source said.

Tubridy has worked for the BBC, standing in for stars including Jonathan Ross and Graham Norton. Kelly may have burnt that bridge.

“We went to the BBC and I was expecting to be blown away by, ‘Oh my God, this company is incredible’, but it was not that,” he said last week.

“RTÉ is a fantastic organisation with great people, great producers, directors, floor managers and people on reception. It is an amazing organisation with fabulous people.

“I want RTÉ to win. There is also a fantastic commercial sector here in Ireland, with Newstalk, Today FM and midlands radio, and they survive purely on commercial revenue.”

But the key question for Bakhurst is not Kelly, who the new director general has already cut off.

It must be what, if anything, Tubridy did wrong? He has been asking himself that question for the past three weeks. The only thing he criticises himself for is not speaking up when RTÉ first published inaccurate details of his fee in its list of top 10 earners at the national broadcaster in 2021

​Tubridy’s five-year contract was up for review in 2020. He was due a €120,000 end-of-contract payment from his old contract, but he waived it.

In a context of cutbacks, his agent negotiated a new contract of €440,000 a year with a €75,000 a year contract with Late Late Show sponsor Renault, in return for three personal appearances a year.

The problems arose in how RTÉ treated Tubridy’s payments. Dee Forbes did not disclose the €75,000 payments and concealed them as “consultancy fees” in what the broadcaster’s board has said was an act “designed to deceive”. The €120,000 payment Tubridy waived was for some inexplicable reason credited against his earnings for 2017 to 2019. Grant Thornton auditors are now investigating that.

They have already found Tubridy did nothing wrong. The audit report has supported Kelly’s claims that the idea for the €75,000 commercial side deal was RTÉ’s. According to the report, it wanted to align Renault’s Late Late Show sponsorship with Tubridy’s Late Late Show contract and “considered” if Renault might take on a commercial relationship with its presenter.

As for Tubridy, he said last week he signed a contract in good faith, declared his earnings and paid his tax. “My employer has acknowledged that it has engaged in deceptive practices to pay me — practices that were hidden from me.

“The result is that I have become the face of a national scandal. I have been accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest.”

Yet when Tubridy was pressed on where he thought the two payments of €75,000 were coming from, he said Renault. When he was asked who he would be paying the money back to, he said: “Renault… or whatever...”

Astus paid the fee, corrected Noel Kelly. So Astus then, before finally clarifying that it would be repaid to RTÉ.

It was also curious that a month elapsed between Kelly being notified of the Grant Thornton audit in May and his telling Tubridy about it.

“We would not have had a conversation about it,” Kelly said. “Strange” and “bizarre”, said Sinn Féin’s John Brady, given the “seriousness of the charge”.

RTÉ has also disputed part of the narrative that emerged last week.

Staff are another factor in Bakhurt’s decision. He has promised he will listen to them, but it is not clear to what extent their views will affect his decision. Since Tubridy’s performance last week, feelings continue to run high.

At Bakhurts’s town hall meeting on the RTÉ campus on Tuesday, the only group expressing support for Tubridy was his radio team, sources said.

One member of staff said: “Ryan is a peripheral issue. A symptom of the problem. The main question is: Will there be real cultural transformation at RTÉ? But if you are asking me how people would feel about Ryan coming back to RTÉ Radio 1? It would be appalling. No way.

“I spoke to one person this week who had worked closely with Ryan and they were extremely emotional about what has happened. They were in a rage.”

A senior newsroom source said: “Personally, I feel very sorry for him on a human level, but I still don’t think he can come back. He is a busted flush. I feel sorry for what he is going through, but I also think he is a f***king greedy bastard.”

Another insider said: “I have been at three meetings in the last three weeks where people were openly crying about what has happened to RTÉ.

“I have also seen people on Ryan’s team crying about what has happened.

“There is just so much emotion in here that I can’t see how Ryan can walk back on campus in the coming months. Maybe in a year when there is less anger and hurt.”

​Bakhurst is facing bigger decisions than whether Tubridy will get his job back, as one former senior RTÉ executive pointed out.

Its financial future is on the line. The funding model is under review. The RTÉ campus could be on the block. There are commercial projects it has been trying to get off the ground. There is the commercial department itself.

One former senior executive said the biggest factor influencing advertising sales is the economy: “The upshot of this is that you have to question the bonuses being paid, and it also raises questions about the need for spending on entertainment and hospitality.”

But what Bakhurst does with Tubridy will set the tone.

“I would not take him back,” said one former executive. “For two reasons. If you take him back, you have to pay him a significant amount. You have to break the cycle of the ridiculous salaries.

“Second, no one is indispensable. When Sean O’Rourke replaced star broadcaster Pat Kenny on his morning slot on RTÉ Radio 1, listenership figures rose.”

Bakhurst, having opened the channel, plans to contact Tubridy to discuss his contract, unpaid invoices and his future. He has also made clear he believes Tubridy should pay back to RTÉ the €150,000 he thought he was being paid by Renault for work he had not done.

It is understood neither has the appetite for litigation over the disputed contract — Tubridy insists it is still in play — although Tubridy is lawyered up.

One long-standing media observer predicted this weekend that Tubridy will be back by Christmas, saying: “There are optics to consider. Tubridy will have to pay back the €150,000 to RTÉ. He will lose Noel Kelly. He will take a reduced salary.

“Once that happens, Bakhurst will be in a position to put him back on air. RTÉ will row in behind one of its most successful broadcasters. They will have to embrace him. There will be no shaming, no sidelining. It’s all or nothing.”

And once Ryan Tubridy is sorted, the real problems will begin.