Saving Private Ryan? Despite the RTÉ war of words, Tubridy’s route back is still not clear

Everyone has had their say, from Oireachtas members to new boss Kevin Bakhurst and angry staff, but the broadcaster’s star performer may still find his way back home to a D4 studio

Kevin Bakhurst is the new broom at RTÉ and agents are already being kept at a distance. Photo: Neil Carson

Maeve Sheehan and Niamh Horan Today at 03:30