Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond had died aged 44 after short battle with cancer

Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing ‘Screech’ in Saved by the Bell, has died at the age of 44 following a short battle with cancer.

The star, who won legions of fans for his portrayal of Samuel 'Screech' Powers in the hit sitcom, was confirmed to have stage four small cell carcinoma in January.

Today a representative for the actor revealed he has passed away.

The representative confirmed the news to TMZ, who also reported his girlfriend was by his side at the time of his death.

Dustin’s condition greatly declined over the past week, and he was taken off breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care.

His passing comes just a few weeks after he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and had undergone his first round of chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the star was “going through a lot of pain” amid his health battle.

A source said: “It’s not good, it’s not good at all. He’s going to be in the hospital for a while. He’s getting through his treatments now. It’s tough, it’s very hard. He’s going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up.

"Right now, he’s just suffering. He has his ups and downs where he’s great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain - tears. It’s such an emotional time.”

Dustin’s hospitalisation was reported on January 12, and just days later, a representative for the actor confirmed the news.

His rep said: “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Online Editors