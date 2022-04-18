Saoradh parade: Five arrested under Terrorism Act after police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry

Six men were arrested during Saoradh’s National Republican Commemoration march in Derry on Monday, after police officers came under attack from petrol bombs.

The missiles were thrown at police Land Rovers, which were seen going up in flames before attempting to drive away, which were stationed outside the city cemetery after the Easter parade on Monday.

Five men – aged, 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54 years old – were arrested under the Terrorism Act. A sixth man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

All six men remain in custody on Monday evening and police also seized a number of vehicles, suspected terrorist uniforms and petrol bombs.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “Earlier today, police were in attendance at a notified parade in the city. On the basis of initial observations, participants in the parade were assessed as having potentially committed criminal offences. Police monitored the event closely and, at what was considered to be an appropriate point, took action to secure evidence and make arrests.

“Whilst doing so, police officers came under attack from petrol bombs and masonry.

"Our officers showed tremendous courage and professionalism in what was still clearly a dangerous situation. Fortunately, none of our officers, or members of the public were injured as a result of this reckless and criminal behaviour. Our enquiries will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.”

Crowds had gathered in the city for the parade despite calls for it to be rescheduled because it was set to take place on the third anniversary of journalist Lyra McKee’s murder in Derry.

There was a heavy PSNI presence throughout the proceedings, and police were pictured making arrests near the end of the event.

The parade took off from around Free Derry Corner around 3pm and arrived in the city cemetery shortly after 3.30pm, where wreaths were to be laid on the republican plot.

The New IRA’s political wing had previously warned of the potential for “conflict” at the ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

It said that any responsibility for “any conflict will rest with the aggressors in the crown forces”.

The group added: “We call on all republicans to stand with the [commemoration committee] on Easter Monday at Free Derry Corner and defend the right to be a republican while holding a dignified Easter commemoration.”