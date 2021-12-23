Santa Claus is likely to have plenty of Covid-19 ‘Santibodies’ to offer him protection

Immunologists from Trinity College Dublin are convinced that Santa and his sleigh-pulling reindeer are in excellent health as Christmas Eve approaches – and that their immune systems are all showing wonderful signs of being ready to tackle Covid-19 in the unlikely event they encounter the virus.

Fears are mounting that stockings might be unfilled across the globe should Santa, Rudolf and Blitzen et al come down with a virus infection.

But after extensive studies, the Trinity immunologists are convinced that Santa and his reindeer have excellent immune systems that are protecting them against infection.

Speaking from his workshop at the North Pole, Santa said he is very excited to start delivering presents around the globe and that he has a very special message to share with everyone.

Santa said he is aware that some families may not be spending Christmas together this year, and if so, he can deliver presents once everyone is reunited.

"I'm flexible with dates this year. If people are self-isolating and families cannot be together for Christmas Day and they would rather be together to open gifts, I have no problem at all rebooting up the sleigh and returning with presents later in December or in the New Year.

"Just write me a note and let me know. It's a different year to others and I'm flexible to make Christmas happen for people, however it happens this year,” he said.

The Trinity team is convinced that Santa’s immune system is particularly robust and able to withstand any virus that might come his way.

While the team would love to study Santa’s innate immune system, they don’t think he should be interrupted, even for such an important research study, as he is so busy at this time of the year.

Professor of Comparative Immunology, Cliona O’Farrelly, said she is “very confident” that Santa has an amazing immune system and can resist dozens of viruses.

“We have been thinking about Santa and Covid for quite some time, knowing that many children might be worried that he might catch the virus on his huge journey on Christmas Eve. And we are very confident that Santa has an amazing immune system that is able to resist dozens of viruses, as one might expect for a man that has made the seemingly impossible possible for hundreds of years.

“All this time he has remained very fit, healthy and jolly. We would expect him to have lots of little helpers inside as well as outside – these would be helper T cells which help his immune system make lots of ‘Santibodies’, which bind on to viruses and prevent them from infecting Santa.

“And we are very excited by the idea that Santa may be one of the people with a special innate immune system that is able to fend off the virus even if he is exposed to it,” she said.

The Trinity team has also been very interested in the immune systems of Santa’s reindeer.

Reindeer, like all animals including ourselves are susceptible to lots of viruses, but like us they have evolved really complicated immune systems to protect them from viruses.

PhD Candidate in the Comparative Immunology group, Jamie Sugrue, said Santa’s reindeer have “excellent” immune systems.

“Scientists from the Arctic University in Norway are working on antler asymmetry and immunity in reindeer, and it seems that reindeer with bigger, more elaborate antlers, also have better immune systems.

“We all know that Santa’s reindeer have the best antlers of all, so we are very confident that they have excellent immune systems which will protect them against any infection

Mr Sugrue said the reindeer have been getting plenty of Arctic sun while at the North Pole so their Vitamin D levels are high, which is important for a healthy immune system.

“Santa, the wise man that he is, also made sure that his reindeer all rested well, fed well, and exercised lots over their 11-month break, so that their immune systems are in really good shape. They have been getting plenty of Arctic Sun, too, so their Vitamin D levels are high, which is really important for a healthy immune system for everyone,” he said.



