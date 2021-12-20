Salvation Army issues Christmas appeal in bid to maintain services for ‘the hungry, lost or alone’

Eddie Brennan, 54, says the Salvation Army helped him to move on with his life through a combination of respect, structure and security, having battled mental health and addiction issues for two decades.

The Salvation Army is launching a Christmas appeal for donations in the aim of maintaining its services to support people in their time of need this festive period.

A total of 133 families, along with 386 men, women and under-18s, were supported through homelessness by the Salvation Army in Dublin alone last year. It provided beds for more than 400 people every night in the capital, the charity’s 2020 report showed.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Salvation Army opened a new family hub designed to help get people back on their feet and in their own accommodation as soon as possible.

“A family hub is only designed and suitable as short-term accommodation for families – in their time with us, we are always helping them explore options to secure their own accommodation and make their situation as comfortable as possible,” said the Salvation Army’s regional manager, Neil McKittrick.

“That includes skills to support them for when they are back in the community.

“To support larger families who are finding themselves homeless, we opened a third family hub at Houben House in Harold’s Cross.

“There is a desire and momentum across the EU, including in Dublin, to eliminate homelessness by 2030 and we want to play our part in that,” Mr McKittrick said.

In 2020, more than 28,000 meals for adults and children were served and hundreds of food parcels distributed by its three family hubs. Separately, in its adult and emergency locations at Coleraine Street, York House and the Granby Centre, 298 adults were supported by staff.

One service user, Eddie Brennan (54), was a volunteer driver for youth clubs and senior citizens before depression took hold of his life at the age of 30, pushing him into a 20-year spiral of homeless shelters and psychiatric hospitals. He battled mental health problems, self-harm and alcohol abuse.

“I was just going in circles. When you are homeless you are afraid to settle yourself. You’re afraid to get to know anyone because you are always moving on,” he said.

“In the hostels, there was nothing permanent. Every six months or so I’d have to pack up and move onto the next hostel so I could never really settle anywhere.”

Originally from Ballyfermot, Eddie now calls the York House Lifehouse in Longford Street his home – along with 80 other men recovering from mental health issues or addiction.

“I have my own key, my own place, a desk and shelves. I have privacy when I need it, but I also know that someone is keeping an eye out for me. As I see it, we’re all brothers and sisters in here.

“Respect and structure and security – if you have those things, you can move forward with your life,” Eddie said.

The Salvation Army also housed 88 young people aged under-18 last year – 71 boys and 17 girls – and opened a new church and community café which is open to the public on King’s Inns Street.

It is asking people to support its Christmas appeal to ensure it remains in place to care for anyone who is “hungry, lost or alone”.