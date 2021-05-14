Sale of Today FM owner to close this month

The sale of Denis O’Brien’s radio group Communicorp Group to Bauer Media has cleared its final regulatory hurdle and is now expected to close on May 31st.

The deal is understood to value the company behind Today fm and other stations at around €110m.

The acquisition announced earlier this year has been approved by the Minister for Culture, Arts and Media, Catherine Martin, who found the takeover is not contrary to the public interest in protecting the plurality of media in the state.

Sign off from the Minister follows earlier approvals from The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Communicorp operates national radio stations Newstalk and Today FM, where Ian Dempsey hosts the breakfast show, as well as local stations like Spin 1038, 98FM, and Spin Southwest.

Bauer Media already owns audio businesses in seven other countries excluding Ireland, that have more than 55 million weekly listeners to its multiple mostly music oriented radio brands.