THE annual salary for the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) should be more than tripled following the HSE cyber attack, politicians have been told.

The critical role has been vacant for over a year which in part has been blamed on the current annual pay of €89,000.

However, cyber security expert has said the salary should significantly increase in order to attract the best candidate.

Blathanid Carolan, a cyber security recruitment specialist, told the Oireachtas Committee that the remuneration must be competitive and in line with the private sector.

She said that the salary offered should be between €220,000 and €290,000 per annum, as well as a benefits package of between €150,000 and €200,000. Other bonuses could include long-term incentives and stock options.

The higher end basic salary of €290,000 is more than triple the current annual pay for the role.

The director of the NCSC will also be the State’s chief information officer.

There has been strong criticism of the position being vacant as the country faced one of the most significant cyber attacks to date.

Ms Carolan told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications that the role demands the best in class.

She said the remuneration of the role must be competitive and match the private sector at a time in which the job market is extremely competitive.

“Everything hinges on getting this higher right to ensure sustainable and success over the National Cyber Security Centre and we need to get the package right to ensure we higher the right caliber for this role,” Ms Carolan added.

The committee is this morning hearing from a range of national and international cyber security experts in the wake of the HSE attack.

Pat Larkin, CEO of Ward Solutions, said that cyber security has emerged as one of the top three risks on global, national and corporate scales along with climate change and global pandemics.

He said there is a “relentless increase” in the scale and sophistication of attacks directed against individuals and state from a variety of threat actors.

Mr Larkin said this has led to the financial scale of cyber crime, at €6 trillion annually, as overtaken the global illicit narcotics trade.

Gardaí are continuing to liaise with international colleagues as they investigate the unprecedented cyber attack on the health service.

The criminal gang involved had warned they would begin publishing the stolen data on Monday if a ransom wasn’t paid.

While gardaí have not yet uncovered any evidence of material being dumped on the dark web, they anticipate it will be either leaked of sold

Social media companies are working with the Government and bots will be used to remove any data believed to emanate from the HSE hack if it appears on their sites.

It is understood the HSE will also contact people if it is found their patient data is published online.