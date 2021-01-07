'Sad milestone' as record 1,022 people hospitalised with coronavirus

The country has reached a “sad milestone” as the number of people in hospital has reached another high as 1,022 coronavirus patients have been hospitalised.

88 of these patients are in ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said in a tweet this morning that this milestone is one “nobody wanted to happen”.

“We've reached a sad milestone that nobody wanted to happen. We've now 1,022 patients very sick in hospital with #COVID19 & 88 in ICU.

“It concerns me relaying this. But I do know we will get through a tough time ahead, with your help. At the other side, it will be better,” he added.

Meanwhile, all nursing home residents and staff as well as frontline healthcare workers will receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of next month, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

He said that according to a provisional schedule from Moderna last night, 110,000 vaccines will be received in the first quarter.

As well as the Moderna vaccine, there will be 360,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

“By the end of February, before the end of Q1, all nursing home residents and staff will be vaccinated and the plan is that all frontline healthcare workers will as well,” Mr Donnelly said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Based on Pfizer, we’ll have 360,000 doses in QI and Moderna is 110,000. So that’s 470,000 [doses].”

He also hopes that there will be “significant quantities” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as a single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Following last night’s government announcement on increased restrictions to tackle the third wave, schools will be closed for the coming weeks, with Leaving Cert students attending three days a week.

Mr Donnelly said that while “schools are safe”, a million people travelling to school is not.

“This will avoid mass movement twice a day to and from school,” he added.

Online Editors