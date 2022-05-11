Ryanair has advised passengers that face masks will be still be required on flights to and from certain countries, despite an EU directive change.

The recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board a flight was dropped today by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

However, Ryanair has warned passengers that Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain still have mask mandates in place.

In these states face coverings are still required on public transport and Ryanair said masks are needed on flights to and from these destinations.

The EU made the decision to remove the mask mandate in airports and on planes while noting that a face mask is still one of the best protections against the transmission of Covid-19.

It will now be up to individual governments and airlines to decide whether to change their rules and recommendations.

Masks are not mandatory in Irish airports and on flights but are stongly recommended. However, in Italy for example, travellers must wear a high-grade FFP2 mask in airports and while boarding flights.

The update of the joint Aviation Health Safety Protocol takes account of the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries.

In addition to the changes with respect to masks, its recommendations include a relaxation of the more stringent measures on air operations, which will help relieve the burden on the industry whilst still keeping appropriate measures in place.

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” said EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky.

“For passengers and air crews, this is a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel. Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them. And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby.”

The new recommendations on the wearing of face masks are set to come into effect from May 16. However rules for masks in particular will continue to vary by airline beyond that date.