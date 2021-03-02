Ryanair 'jab and go’ ad complaints upheld by Advertising Standards Authority

Ryanair came under fire for the ads but owner Michael O'Leary defended the tone of the 'jab and go' campaign. (Niall Carson/PA)

Complaints made against Ryanair’s ‘jab and go' adverts have been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

Ryanair were among six companies found to have breached the ASAI’s code with advertisements.

Nestlé, Tesco, Blackberry Hearing, IndependentShop.ie and Goldcore were the other companies found in breach of advertising regulation.

The airline came under fire a number of months ago after it launched a series of adverts aimed at encouraging international travel for the Easter break and into the summer.

Many of the complaints lodged against the airline revolved around whether the advertisements conflicted with public health guidelines, which had the potential to change, and whether it would be safe to travel at the time referenced in the advertising.

The ASAI upheld this complaint on the basis the advert breached two sections of its code of conduct.

Most of the complainants challenged whether the advertising had the potential to mislead consumers and considered that there was no guarantee that they would be able to travel to the destinations referenced in the advertising by Easter 2021. The ASAI also upheld this complaint.

Allegations from complainants that the advertising was “irresponsible, insensitive, offensive and trivialised the effects of the pandemic” were also upheld when it was considered the impact it had on society and “in particular front-line workers”.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary had previously remarked that the tone of the ‘jab and go’ campaign was “perfectly correct” even though Ireland saw 1,000 deaths and 100,000 cases of Covid-19 in January.

“It was the right time to be sending that message, we need some optimism in Ireland, instead of the daily doses of pessimism being delivered by Nphet and RTÉ,” he said on Morning Ireland last month.

Nestlé were found to have made “misleading” claims about one of their products, while Tesco were found to have falsely advertised a promotion as lasting an entire bank holiday weekend only for a customer to be told the promotion had ended early in-store.

Goldcore were found to have made an unsubstantiated claim of being “Ireland’s most trusted metal experts” while Specsavers saw their claims against Blackberry Hearing upheld.

Blackberry Hearing’s unsubstantiated claim of being “Ireland’s Best Hearing Aid provider” was among three complaints upheld by the ASAI that were lodged by Specsavers.

IndependentShop.ie were found to have advertised a misleading sale price as the advertised price reduction was based on the price charged by a third party and not by the advertisers.

Commenting on the latest ASAI ruling, Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, said it demonstrates “how we ensure that ads in Ireland stick to the advertising rules.

“The main role of advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs), such as the ASAI, is to ensure that ads and other marketing communications are legal, truthful, decent and honest, prepared with a sense of social responsibility to the consumer and society and with proper respect for the principles of fair competition.”

“The ASAI is committed to protecting society in relation to advertising across all mediums. Self-regulatory ad standards provide an additional layer of consumer protection which complements legislative controls and offers an easily accessible means of resolving disputes.”

Online Editors