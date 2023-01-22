Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets due to bomb threat

A Ryanair flight was escorted to Greece by fighter jets today after crew onboard were notified of a potential bomb threat.

Flight FR6385 was travelling from Katowice, Poland to Athens, Greece when they received the news that there was a potential security threat connected with the flight.

With 190 people onboard, in line with safety procedures, the flight continued to Athens, while being escorted by Greek warplanes.

The flight landed safely in an isolated area at Athens International Airport, before being met with Greek authorities at the airport.

Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally before local authorities carried out a security check.

Once completed the aircraft was cleared and was able to return to service as normal.

It is not immediately clear who made the bomb claim.

In a statement a Ryanair spokesperson said: “Crew onboard flight FR6385 travelling from Katowice to Athens (22 Jan) were notified of a potential security threat onboard and in line with safety procedures, continued to Athens where it landed safely before being met by the Greek authorities. Passengers disembarked normally while local authorities carry out an additional security check before clearing the aircraft to return to service.”