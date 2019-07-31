Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary tells staff that up 900 jobs at risk

Up to 900 jobs are under threat at Ryanair, CEO Michael O'Leary has told staff.

Up to 900 jobs are under threat at Ryanair, CEO Michael O'Leary has told staff.

Bloomberg reported that Mr O'Leary told workers via video message that the airline had an excess of pilots and flight attendants.

In the video, Mr O'Leary said:

“We, over the next couple of weeks, will be doing our very best to minimise job losses, but some are unavoidable at this time.” The Ryanair boss also said that plans for redundancies will be released by the end of August following consultation with airports and unions, with further cuts due in September, October and after Christmas.

Mr O’Leary attributed the excess staff to a reduced level of employee churn, after improved pay deals following a unionisation drive.

A spokesperson for Ryanair later confirmed to the independent.ie that the company anticipates 900 current staff could be affected.

“Ryanair expects approx. 900 current staff could be impacted," they said in a statement.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that 1,500 jobs were at risk.

Ryanair has experienced a downturn in fortunes over the last few months, after declaring a 21pc drop in quarterly earnings, which was attributed to high fuel costs, a fare war, and struggling economies.

Read more here: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary earned almost €10,000 each day over past year

The airline has previously said that it would close European bases and decrease the size of others due to Brexit uncertainty and the crisis surrounding the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jetliner.

Ryanair will receive 30 out of 58 expected Boeing jets after the 737 Max jetliner model was grounded following two fatal crashes of the jet in less than five months.

Online Editors