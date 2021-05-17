Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary blasts Government's ‘woeful’ Covid travel policies

RYANAIR boss Michael O'Leary has blasted Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and the government for what he described as continuing "mismanagement" of travel policy during the Covid crisis.

In characteristic form this morning as Ryanair released full-year financial results, Mr O'Leary said Mr Ryan is a "very nice guy, but he's an idiot".

In a tirade against the government’s handling of travel policy, the Ryanair chief told international financial analysts that there has been “woeful mismanagement of both Covid and the vaccination” in Ireland.

The criticism comes as the government is set to announce an easing of foreign travel restrictions this week. Tomorrow, the Cabinet is expected to approve the removal of virtually all European countries from Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that he expects Ireland to be using the EU digital green certificate by the end of July to facilitate European travel.

The cert will be proof that a person has been vaccinated against Covid.

Mr O’Leary claimed the mandatory hotel quarantine system in Ireland is “monumentally ineffective”.

He said that because Ireland has an open border with Northern Ireland, the quarantine system is a “bit like requiring people to wear facemasks over their eyes instead their mouths and noses”.

Mr O’Leary said that yesterday he drove for an hour between Co Westmeath and Co Kildare. He said that during the one-hour drive he counted about 15 Northern Ireland-registered vehicles on the motorway.

“The government is catching up in terms of vaccines,” he conceded. “By the end of May, we’ll be pretty close to 60pc of Irish adults will have received the first vaccine. At that point in time, we need to plan for June and July. Irish people are already booking their holidays now in Portugal and Spain into June and July. But the government hasn’t yet caught up with it. They have this myopic and stupid policy.”

Mr O’Leary said aviation is one of Ireland’s critical industries, but he insisted that the government has no proposals to restart it.

“We’ve been very frustrated. Not just us, but Aer Lingus and CityJet as well,” said the airline boss. “I think the government will be forced to review this hotel quarantine, particularly for European countries.”

He said there is “untold damage” being done to Irish aviation.

“Our tourism industry is going to suffer because we are… lagging behind what’s going on in the rest of Europe,” said Mr O’Leary.

“Because we have no plan, a lot of aircraft capacity has been moved out of Ireland,” he added. “It’s not going to come back this summer.”

“We’ve a Transport Minister… who because he ran a bicycle tour in Ranelagh 20 years ago, he’s an expert in tourism”, said the chief executive.

“As far as I can tell, he’s a very nice guy but he’s an idiot.”

Ryanair this morning posted a record loss of €815m for the 12 months to the end of March this year as it was hit by the pandemic.

It carried 27.5 million passengers in the financial year, compared to 149 million that it carried in the previous 12 months.



