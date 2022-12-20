Ryanair agrees four year pay deal with pilots

Ryanair has agreed a new pay deal with its pilots, which will last for a period of four years.

The airline has signed off on the agreement with the trade union Fórsa.

Ryanair has confirmed that under the arrangement, its pilots will receive an accelerated restoration of pay cuts which were previously agreed during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The airline said these pay cuts will now be fully restored in the Irish pilots’ December payroll.

The agreement also incorporates three years of pay increases which will be spread over the next four years, up to March 2027.

The agreement with Fórsa and Ryanair’s Irish pilots was facilitated by discussions which took place on Friday Dec 16 at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes, said: “We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Fórsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the Dec payroll in time for Christmas.

“This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next four years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past nine months.

"We are grateful for the assistance of the WRC in reaching this sensible agreement with Fórsa and our Irish pilots.”