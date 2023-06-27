Ryan Tubridy top-up scandal: Clampdown on spending at RTÉ in the aftermath of pay row

Government is moving toward unprecedented state oversight of spending and management ​

RTÉ will have to clearly breakdown how public and commercial money is spent in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal.

The Government is moving to rein in the independence of RTÉ bosses and get unprecedented oversight of its finances and management. The RTÉ board will be given more powers to watch the management and how public money is accounted for will change.

The move comes as a string of RTÉ stars distanced themselves from the undeclared payment of €345,000 to Mr Tubridy by stating their exact pay.

Claire Byrne started the trend and was followed by Joe Duffy, Miriam O’Callaghan, Bryan Dobson and Brendan O’Connor. However, Ray D’Arcy, who is traditionally among the top RTÉ earners, has not said what he is paid.

New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has not stated his salary, walking away when asked in Belfast by our reporter for his figure. Mr Tubridy’s revised salary upon giving up the flagship show is expected to be disclosed today.

On another dramatic day at the national broadcaster, suspended director general Dee Forbes resigned with immediate effect. The resignation effectively rules her out of appearing before two Oireachtas committees this week.

Within the Coalition, there is anger mounting over RTÉ’s handling of the saga and the drip-feed of information. The organisation still cannot explain the payments to Mr Tubridy. RTÉ’s latest statement was to announce it would be making a statement today.

“All this inch by inch is doing awful damage to them and to their staff,” a senior Government source said.

Where previously governments have been wary of interfering with RTÉ’s independence, there is now a desire to put proper structures in place to prevent further lies being told.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar learned about the looming scandal only “about a week ago” and said the Government should have been told about it earlier.

“Perhaps we should have been informed sooner, that’s one of the things that we’re going to have to establish,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said public bodies also “want to get the full facts first” before informing line ministers. He said he believed things were done “wrong” at the broadcaster but that he still had confidence in it.

The Taoiseach met the RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst last month about the organisation’s funding and TV licence reform, yet was not told about the issue. Ms Ní Raghallaigh was informed of the issue with Mr Tubridy’s pay back in March.

A corporate governance expert will be appointed by the Government today to conduct a review into the management and culture at the organisation.

Several senior Government sources say the commercial side will have to come under greater scrutiny and a clear distinction made in what the licence fee pays for. The oversight powers of the board will also be strengthened.

Today, RTÉ will publish most of the Grant Thornton review into Mr Tubridy’s earnings and the broadcaster will set out its understanding of the circumstances surrounding the misstating of figures from 2020 to 2022.

In a statement on social media yesterday, Miriam O’Callaghan said there was “profound shock, anger and sadness” among everyone working at Montrose. She also clarified that the most recent published fee of €263,500 that she received in 2021 was still correct.

“For the purpose of transparency, honesty and clarity, I want to put on the record that my most recently published fee from RTÉ – €263,500 – is correct, as are the published fees for previous years. I have never received additional payments from RTÉ that were not publicly declared.

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly sad I have been since this story broke last Thursday. I had no idea this was coming down the tracks. I feel you, our listeners and viewers, have been badly let down. I love RTÉ – it’s a wonderful place to work, full of superb people who work very hard... every day to deliver good programmes. Right now, there’s profound shock, anger and sadness among everyone working there,” she said.

Ms O’Callaghan spoke out after Ms Byrne revealed her pay on air yesterday morning, adding that she realised this is an amount “way beyond what many people would hope to earn”. “I hope you can trust me,” she said.

The latest published figures show her on €350,000 but this was based on a period when she presented her weekday radio programme and Claire Byrne Live on television. She announced she was stepping back from the TV show in May 2022. At this point her standard fees dropped to €280,000. Ms Byrne was paid another €25,000 payment for presenting Ireland’s Smartest, a Sunday-night quiz show that aired on television in recent weeks. These fees were negotiated by NK Management, the same talent firm involved in the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal.

However, Ms Byrne said: “I’ve never sought, been offered or discussed any sort of commercial or side deal.”

She said she learned of the news of Ryan Tubridy’s extra payments through the news like everybody else and found the public reaction “nothing short of heart-breaking”.

After her intervention, the Taoiseach said it would be “sensible” for other top-earning RTÉ stars to follow suit and clarify how much they have been paid.

Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson – who is staff – said her salary was now €196,961. In 2019, she also earned €196,961. In 2020, her salary went up to €204,537. In 2021, it dropped back to down to 2019 figures and remains at this.

“I have no top-ups, additions or payments from any other sources,” she added.

News at One host Bryan Dobson said in a statement: “RTÉ publishes on-air presenter salaries which, as far as I can see, have always fully accounted for my earnings. “I don’t propose to add to that.”

The most recently published figures show Mr Dobson took a pay cut between 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the former Six One News presenter received €209,282. In 2020, he got a pay rise, bringing his total salary to €217,332. But in 2021, his salary dropped back again to €209,282.

Brendan O’Connor, meanwhile, has confirmed that his pay is €245,004 – the same figure he received in 2021. The Sunday Independent columnist presents his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 1pm. In 2019, the radio presenter earned €220,000 from RTÉ. This increased to €238,753 in 2020, and to €245,004 in 2021.

Áine Lawlor confirmed her salary was in line with the previously reported figure of €183,662 in 2020.

Ray D’Arcy has not responded. George Lee and Darragh Moloney could not be contacted.

Resigning from her post, Ms Forbes accused the RTÉ board of not treating her “with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person”.

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing,” she added.

Ms Forbes took responsibility for heading up the contract negotiations with Mr Tubridy.

“As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation,” she said.

“I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect.”

She said she was “deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone”.