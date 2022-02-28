Russia’s war on Ukraine will impact energy and food prices here, warns Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is warning Russia’s war on Ukraine will impact energy and food prices in Ireland.

Government departments are putting in place “scenario planning” to mitigate effects from the war.

“We’re doing various scenario planning in terms of that impact. We don’t have huge exports with Russia,” said Mr Martin.

“I do think we’ll see it manifesting in terms of energy prices and we have to watch the food situation as well so it will have a destabilising impact on the overall European economy and global economy.”

Despite calls from dozens of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs to expel the Russian ambassador here, the Taoiseach said this is the “last resort”.

“I understand the anger of people, of our public representatives towards Russia, and towards Russian representatives in Ireland and that is personified in the person of the ambassador, who’s public representations have not been good,” he said.

He said in times of conflict channels should be kept open to allow for “fresh insights as to what’s happening on the ground”.

“It’s always the last resort, because we do want the capacity to help certain humanitarian situations where we will need to help Irish citizens who could be in difficulty in Ukraine or who could be in difficulty in Russia or elsewhere,” Mr Martin said.

The EU will send a landmark €500m arm fund to Ukraine, to which Ireland will contribute €9m.

Despite Ireland’s neutrality, Mr Martin said the country “is not politically neutral and has never been politically neutral.”

“We have never been politically neutral in the sense that we uphold democratic values and democratic principles,” he said.

He said Ireland’s main contribution will be towards medical and humanitarian supplies.