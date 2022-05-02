| 11.3°C Dublin

Russian TV video: Dmitry Kiselyov is the Kremlin’s nuclear doomsayer, with lies designed to cow a domestic audience

Putin propagandist is sunning himself in Dubai, a day after TV warning of deadly nuclear attack on Ireland and Britain

Dmitry Kiselyov's reports are never designed to inform Expand
Russian State TV claimed an underwater nuclear drone could completely destroy the British Isles. Expand

Dmitry Kiselyov's reports are never designed to inform

Jason Corcoran

VLADIMIR Putin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov is sunning himself in Dubai a day after warning Russia may turn the British Isles into “a radioactive desert”.

In a sign that Kiselyov may not be overly agitated about nuclear Armageddon, there were reports and photographs of the broadcaster kicking back in the Emirates just a day after his apocalyptic warning.

