Russian star and Putin critic Maxim Galkin packs out Irish venue for live show tonight

A venue in Drogheda has almost sold-out for a show tonight by Maxim Galkin, a Russian entertainer and critic of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Maxim Galkin, one of the biggest stars in Russia and across the former Soviet Union, will perform at the TLT Tommy Leddy Theatre, where tickets range in price from €63 to €127.

Conor Mulhall, general manager at the TLT, said the 900-seat theatre is almost sold out with tickets being snapped up by Russians and Ukrainians keen to see Galkin, who spent some of his childhood in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

“Maxim has been a huge supporter of Ukraine since the war started and he has been very brave to put his head above the parapet,” said Mulhall. “Some of the proceeds from the concert and his tour is going towards Ukrainian charities and there is an allocation of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees.”

A State Duma group included Galkin on a list of celebrities, including prominent directors and actors, who have either come out against the war or declined to support President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation”.

Galkin will perform at the same venue in Ireland as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelynskyy. Galkin and Zelynskyy have previously worked together on Russian television shows as actors and humourists.

In 2018, the Ukrainian President was a stand-up comic and actor before he became the leader of his country. He performed at the TLT in Drogheda for an onstage production of his TV sitcom Servant of The People.

Zelynskyy played the Ukrainian president in the show which was a huge hit with audiences in Eastern Europe. His satire TV show follows a history teacher who was unexpectedly elected as the president after a video of him ranting about government corruption goes viral.

Galkin has been condemned back home in Russia by fellow celebrities and politicians for his support for Ukraine. State Duma group has compiled a blacklist of prominent celebrities, such as Galkin, who have not publicly stated their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation".

Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov said these industry figures should be sent on a trip to war-torn Donbass in Eastern Ukraine "to be re-educated" — and then either publicly admit they were wrong,or leave Russia.

At his recent concerts in Poland and the Baltic states, Galkin has been frequently critical of the leadership in Moscow and has been dressed up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Russian media reported that Galkin and his wife, the Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva, fled to Israel after the invasion of Ukraine in February. The couple have since relocated to Latvia and Galkin is trying to earn a living after he lost his main sources of income working for Russia’s Channel One TV station and several advertising contracts.

Galkin was axed from his prime-time show in April after he condemned a missile strike, which killed a three-year-old in Ukraine.

The TV host criticised Russian authorities for celebrating the Orthodox Christian ceremony Holy fire, while simultaneously attacking Ukraine with missiles on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

In a video released on Instagram, he said: "Let’s start with the fact that cruise missiles should not fly into residential buildings on normal days, not just on holidays.

"But you [Russian] officials, are simultaneously praying for peace with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, you come here, you take the Holy Fire to Moscow — and at the same, the same authorities are sending these missiles.”

He also express his anger at Russia’s failure to take responsibility for the downing of MH17 and atrocities in Ukraine.

"Russia is guilty of so many terrible things, but always says it is innocent," he said. "The barbarities in Bucha — that wasn’t us. The Malaysian Boeing — that wasn’t us. Mariupol razed to the ground — that wasn’t us.”