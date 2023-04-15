Russian special forces ‘extremely depleted’, with some brigades nearly wiped out according to US intelligence

Destroyed Russian tanks following withdrawal in the Donetsk region. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia’s elite Spetsnaz forces have been “extremely depleted” by the war in Ukraine and will take years to rebuild, according to leaked Pentagon files.

The findings, reported yesterday by The Washington Post, confirm anecdotal evidence from Russia that several special forces units were almost wiped out in the first weeks after the invasion.

All but one of five Spetsnaz brigades that returned from Ukraine in late summer last year suffered significant losses, one report concluded.

Elite Spetsnaz forces require at least four years of training, so cannot be quickly replenished.

The newly leaked US intelligence documents included slides and photos that illustrate the scale of the losses.

One set of before-and-after photos focuses on the 22nd Separate Special Forces Brigade in the south of Russia.

A satellite picture of the base reportedly taken in November 2021, a few months before the invasion, shows a car park full of Tigr armoured combat vehicles. A second photo taken a year later shows fewer than half the number of vehicles, indicating what US intelligence described as a “state of extreme depletion”.

The presentation suggested the 22nd and two other special forces brigades were gutted by 90pc to 95pc.

One unit, the 346th Special Forces, “lost nearly the entire brigade, with only 125 personnel active out of 900 deployed”.

The Kremlin originally envisaged the invasion of Ukraine as a blitz that would gain control of the country within days, so it dispatched its best elite forces into direct combat and on high-risk missions such as capturing Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

Without proper support from conventional troops, elite forces on high-risk missions were soon killed and captured in great numbers.

Russia has never officially admitted the scale of losses among its elite forces but anecdotal reports by families and the frequency of burials suggested a heavy toll.

Meanwhile, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain, a UN spokesman said yesterday.

The UN has said no ships were inspected on Tuesday under the deal – agreed in July last year – “as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities.” Inspections resumed on Wednesday.

“The secretary-general has written letters to the parties and we are diligently working in close collaboration with Turkey to maintain the continuation of the vital agreement,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The agreement was brokered by the UN and Turkey to help tackle the global food crisis. The deal saw a resumption of Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, which had been halted by Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion.

All ships are inspected by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in waters near Turkey on the way in and out of Ukraine. The UN said there are dozens of ships waiting to be inspected before they travel to Ukraine.

Inbound inspections had become less efficient as Russia began to insist on a random list of vessels to be chosen for inspection each day, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this week.

Last month, Russia agreed to renew the grain export deal for at least 60 days, half the intended period, and Moscow has said it would only consider a further extension if several demands in relation to its own exports were met

.