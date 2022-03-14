Russian oil tanker docks in Dublin Port despite calls for it to be turned away

A Russian oil tanker understood to be carrying diesel has docked in Dublin Port following calls from the Siptu union for it to be turned away.

The STI Clapham left Vysotsk in Russia on March 1 and later docked in South Stifford in the UK on March 9 before crossing the Irish Sea to Dublin Port yesterday and docking at 7.46pm.

Siptu had called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and the Chief Executive of Dublin Port to turn away the tanker.

Read More

"Given the unfolding horror in Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces aggressively proceeds, our members and other workers who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position,” Siptu divisional organiser, Karan O’Loughlin, said in a statement last week.

“Workers should not be expected to carry the weight of circumstances such as these and are urgently calling on the Government and the Dublin Port company to ensure the STI Clapham is prevented from landing its Russian oil cargo in Ireland,” she had added.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he understood Siptu’s concerns but said that oil product does not currently fall under sanctions against Russia agreed by the EU, so there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept Russian oil.

“The strongest pressure we can put on the Russian government now is to continue to ensure that we maintain a resolute, united European response on already agreed sanctions. As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product.

“Petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products,” he added.

The Department of Transport said it is aware the tanker was on its way to Dublin Port via the UK.