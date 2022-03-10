Russian forces make ‘little progress’ and suffer continued losses north-west of Kyiv

A destroyed armored personnel carrier stands in the central square of the town of Makariv, 60 kilometres west of Kyiv, Ukraine,

Russian forces north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of the Ukrainian military, a Ministry of Defence update said.

A “notable decrease in overall Russian air activity” over Ukraine has been noted in recent days, “likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance” of Kyiv’s air defences, it added.

The update also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.

Read More

In the UK a senior Tory MP has accused a colleague of spouting “utterly risible, illiterate, immoral and offensive bile” over Ukrainian refugees.

Simon Hoare, the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, told Daniel Kawczynski in a tweet that he does “not speak for the Tory party”.

He was responding to Mr Kawcyznski tweeting: “British Left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral.

“When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country. We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland & Romania.”