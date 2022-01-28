Russian Embassy says ‘no agreement’ reached on ‘buffer zone’ with fishermen

Brendan Byrne (left)of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association and Patrick Murphy, of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

The Russian Embassy has said that reports that fishermen were given guarantees that their fishing grounds will not be affected by navy exercises is ‘not true’.

Irish fishing industry representatives met with with the Russian ambassador yesterday amid an ongoing row over planned military exercises off the Irish coast.

After speaking after the meeting with Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov, Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said that the two sides had agreed to “a buffer zone” - to ensure the safety of the fishing vessels during the military exercises.

However, Russian officials today, in a statement, said that no such agreement had been reached.

The row erupted after Russia told the Irish authorities that it plans to carry out naval drills, including the firing of artillery and rockets, around 240km off the coast of Co Cork for five days from next Thursday.

Fishermen were angry at the potential disruption to their traditional fishing grounds, with up 60 trawlers due to start fishing these waters next week and said they planned to peacefully disrupt the Russian plans by fishing as normal in the area.

Brendan Byrne of the IFPEA described the meeting with the Russian Ambassador yesterday as “positive”.

He told RTE’s Liveline programme: “We articulated the concerns of the fishing industry and he immediately made it clear that he did not want to go about the naval drills and impact negatively or otherwise on the industry.

“We have reached a mutual agreement whereby they can do their drills within the overall area that they have available to them, and we can continue fishing safely in the traditional grounds that we would do,” Mr Byrne added.

Speaking on the same programme, the chief executive officer of the South and West Fish Producers Organisation (IS&WFPO) Patrick Murphy said: “We have articulated the concerns of our industry and he defended the integrity of his own State. After 50 minutes it was clear that we could mutually co-exist.”

However, in a statement released today, the Russian Embassy said: “After the meeting that happened yesterday between the Ambassador and the representatives of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation there were reports that there has been some kind of ‘agreement’ on some kind of ‘buffer zones’ in the area of the upcoming naval drills of the Russian Navy in the Atlantic, which is not true.”

“The Ambassador has listened carefully to the concerns that the Irish fishermen expressed and explained to them that these drills will not do any harm to their interests. He also urged them to refrain from any provocative actions which might endanger all involved. All in all, the meeting was good, productive and led to a better understanding of the whole situation by both sides,” the statement added.

This afternoon, the IFPEA and IS&WFPO issued a joint statement clarifying the details of yesterday’s meeting and the understanding which was reached between the Irish fishing representatives and Ambassador Filatov.

The fishing groups have confirmed that the meeting was in reference to the “specific matter” of the fishing grounds known as the "Porcupine Bank” and the “Porcupine Sea Bight”.

The groups said these grounds are located immediately to the north and northwest of the area in which the Russian naval drill is scheduled to take place.

They said “confusion has arisen” that the traditional fishing grounds and the naval drill area are “one and the same”.

“This is not the case, they are two specific areas that adjoin one another, the Russian Ambassador made it clear to the fishing delegation that the naval exercises would only take place within the exclusion zone as notified to Ireland, therefore it is self-evident that no impact or intrusion will occur into the areas known as the Porcupine Bank and the Porcupine Sea Bight,” the joint statement said.

“Both the IS&WFPO and the IFPEA are again at pains to stress that fishing activity is guaranteed to be uninterrupted or negatively impacted in the traditional fishing grounds of these two areas namely the Porcupine Bank and Porcupine Sea Bight. The naval drills and exercises will take place within the notified area south of these traditional fishing areas.

“Both the fishing vessels and the Russian Navy can co-exist for the duration of these exercises at safe distance apart while both go about their respective tasks and routines,” the statement added.