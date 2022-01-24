Russian Ambassador says ‘nothing to be concerned about’ on planned military exercises off Irish coast

Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov speaking at a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Russia’s Ambassador to Ireland has said planned military exercises off the Irish coast which are to take place early next month are “nothing to be concerned about”.

Yury Filatov said Russia has “no plans” to invade “Ukraine or anybody else” and that the “real story” is the continuing Nato “propaganda campaign”.

Speaking to journalists this evening, Mr Filatov said the issue of the upcoming military exercises is a “non-story” and has been “hugely overblown”.

“These exercises are a part of the yearly plan of naval activity for 2022 which is the standing procedure with the Russian navy as well as with other navies.

“The exercises have been duly notified to the Irish authorities, all rules pertaining to the safety of air and maritime traffic will be strictly followed.”

He said the exercises are “routine military training” and will be “small” and only involve three to four ships.

“This is not, in any way, a threat to Ireland or anybody else, no harm is intended and no problem is expected.”

He said the “real story” is the continuing Nato “propaganda campaign”.

“It looks like the topic of exercises fits in the ongoing propaganda campaign led by the US and its Nato allies to create an illusion of a Russian threat to Europe,” he said.

Mr Filatov said speculation that Russia plans to invade Ukraine is “a fake”.

“[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is on the record as saying, couple of times, there are no plans to attack Ukraine or anybody else.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney contacted Mr Filatov yesterday and told him the exercises are not welcome.

Mr Filatov said he emphasised that there are “no grounds” for concern “on the Irish side” in his discussions with Mr Coveney and that he does not see any reason for the exercises to not go ahead.

He said Ireland is not “the choice” for the exercises and that the north Atlantic region has been the area for military training for “many, many navies”.

“There is no Irish connection here whatsoever,” he added.

He said he was not aware of “specific details” when asked if missiles will be involved in the training and said submarines would not be involved.

“There is nothing really to be disturbed, concerned or anguished about and I have extensively explained that to Irish colleagues.”

Mr Filatov said “care will be taken to minimise any adverse impact on the ecosystem” in terms of marine life, air or maritime traffic.

Commenting on the media coverage of the planned exercises, the ambassador said there have been “apocalyptic overtones”.

“The way media plays its part and the way it has been handled with the headlines, almost apocalyptic overtones, unfortunately contributes to that mistaken perception of a very small, not serious, plan in the international life,” he said.