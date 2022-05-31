Russian Ambassador accuses Taoiseach of trying to ‘shift the blame’ for energy and food crises onto Moscow

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has said Taoiseach Micheál Martin should “admit” that sanctions enforced on Russia by the EU are causing global food and energy crises.

In a statement released this evening, Ambassador Yuri Filatov said Mr Martin does not question “certain erroneous assumptions” about Russia.

"Speaking in Brussels on May 31 about the latest package of EU sanctions against Russia Taioseach (sic) Micheal Martin said that there was no doubt in his mind that ‘part of Putin’s strategy was to create an energy crisis and also then to create a food crisis’.

"It is unfortunate that the Taisoseach (sic) does not even question certain erroneous assumptions about Russia. It would help to admit something that by now is a common knowledge – that all along it had been EU sanctions against Russia, as well as mistaken financial and economic policies by the European governments that significantly distorted world energy and food markets in recent months,” he said.

Mr Filatov accused Mr Martin and other EU leaders of “shifting the blame” onto Russia and said it will not “solve these problems”.

He added: “That has been clearly demonstrated by the failure of the overall approach of the EU and the US to the situation in Ukraine, where their mistaken patronage of ultranationalist anti-Russian regime, their policy of avoiding political settlement in Donbass, their insistence on NATO expansion and their refusal to discuss with Russia security guarantees led to the current military conflict.

“All that they in turn are now trying to portray as a Russia’s responsibility. It is the West’s responsibility and it will have to face the consequences of its shortsightedness. Regrettably, it might be slow in coming – the results of the EU summit once again point at the acute deficit of common sense and rationality among European political leaders.”

His comments come as EU leaders have agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow.

The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline, a move that was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus.

The new package of sanctions agreed will also include an asset freeze and travel ban on individuals, while Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, will be excluded from SWIFT, the major global system for financial transfers from which the EU previously banned several smaller Russian banks.

Three big Russian state-owned broadcasters will be prevented from distributing their content in the EU.

The new sanctions, which needed the support of all 27 member countries, will be legally endorsed by tomorrow.

The EU had already imposed five previous rounds of sanctions on Russia over its war. It has targeted more than 1,000 people individually, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government officials as well as pro-Kremlin oligarchs, banks, the coal sector and more.

But the sixth package of measures, announced on May 4, had been held up by concerns over oil supplies.