Russia suffers ‘high number of deaths’ due to drinking and accidents

A Ukrainian soldier of a mobile air defence unit demonstrates his skills at Antonov Airport in Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Drunkenness, fights and vehicle crashes have contributed to an “extremely high” number of Russia’s 200,000 casualties in Ukraine, UK military intelligence officials said.

The casualty estimate is one of the highest yet for Russia’s 13-month-long war and dwarfs the 20,000 soldiers killed in the Soviet Union’s decade-long war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

“Other leading causes of non-combat casualties probably include poor weapon handling drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia. Russian commanders are likely to identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness,” the UK Ministry of Defence said.

Military analysts have said that the Russian army often recruits from the poorest sections of society whose lives are blighted by alcohol and violence. This in conjunction with Russia’s heavy drinking culture among men has at times been linked to violence on the battlefield.

In Ukraine, the Russian army has been accused of using rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war and looting shops for alcohol. Abandoned Russian army positions were often littered with empty bottles.

On Ukraine’s eastern battlefields, where fighting is most intense, well-connected Russian military bloggers said the Kremlin’s forces were making slow progress. Western analysts have offered a similar assessment, saying this was due to infighting between the regular army and the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, and because of the huge casualty count.

Putin’s inability to toast a battlefield victory in Ukraine since July when the Kremlin declared victory over Luhansk has led commentators to speculate he is losing patience with his frontline commanders.

On Saturday, the MoD said the position of General Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian military and also in charge of the Russian campaign in Ukraine, was tenuous. The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian military gossip suggests the Kremlin is considering changing its other senior commanders.

“Intensified Russian speculation about changes in military command has corresponded with real changes in Russian commanders,” it said.

Meanwhile, Russia intensified shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka yesterday, killing six civilians and wounding eight others, a senior Ukrainian official said. The town, home to about 70,000 people before the war, is just 20km west of Bakhmut.

“Russians have carried out massive shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said on the Telegram messaging app.

It came as the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was unacceptable for Washington to politicise the case of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained and accused of spying in Russia. He told Mr Blinken in a phone call that Mr Gershkovich’s fate would be determined by a court.

Earlier, a top Ukrainian official outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, published the plan as Ukraine’s military prepares for a spring counter-offensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains after more than 13 months of war to end Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognise it as Russian territory. The peninsula’s future status will be a key feature in any negotiations on ending the current fighting.

The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine recognise Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and acknowledge other land gains made by Moscow as a condition for peace. Kyiv has ruled out any peace talks with Moscow until Russian troops leave all occupied territories, including Crimea.

Mr Danilov suggested prosecuting Ukrainians who worked for the Moscow-appointed administration in Crimea, adding that some would face criminal charges and others would lose government pensions and be banned from public jobs.

All Russian citizens who moved to Crimea after 2014 should be expelled, and all real estate deals made under Russian rule nullified, Mr Danilov wrote on Facebook.

As part of the plan, he also called for dismantling a 19km bridge that Russia built to Crimea. In October, a truck bomb severely damaged the bridge, which is Europe’s longest and a symbol of Moscow’s conquest of the peninsula.

Mr Danilov also argued for renaming the city of Sevastopol, which has been the main base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the 19th century. He said it could be called Object No. 6 before the Ukrainian parliament chooses another name, suggesting Akhtiar after a village that once stood where the city is now.

The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, shrugged off Mr Danilov’s plan as “sick”.