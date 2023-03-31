Russia ‘spy’ arrest: Jailing foreign journalists on espionage charges has not been seen since Cold War

Evan Gershkovich’s arrest sets an alarming precedent

US reporter Evan Gershkovich was jailed for doing his job. Photo: Reuters

No one who knows Evan Gershkovich believes he is a spy. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has yet to present its evidence, but at this stage it seems clear that he has been fitted up for simply doing his job: asking people questions, and writing down what they say.

Under expanded war-time national security laws, that might be enough for the FSB to come up with a narrowly legal pretext for holding him, however absurd.

There is speculation that the true purpose is to gain a hostage – someone the Russians can use as a bargaining chip to secure the release of some of their own citizens held in the West.

As Ivan Pavlov, a Russian lawyer who specialises in national security cases, notes, this is probably a case that will be resolved at the “political level” – not in court. The entire US press corps can be relied on to pressure the White House to get their colleague back, adding to the likelihood that President Joe Biden will agree to a swap, as he has done in the past with high-profile figures.

Read more Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter over spying allegations

In December, the US agreed to exchange Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer and apparently leading Russian intelligence asset, for Brittney Griner, a US basketball player who had been arrested in Moscow 10 months earlier.

Meanwhile Paul Whelan, a former US marine arrested on spying charges in 2018 but with no high public profile, languishes in a Russian jail.

But Mr Gershkovich’s detainment is more than a matter of wrongful arrest. It also sets an alarming precedent for journalism.

To work legally in Russia, a foreign reporter needs to be accredited with the foreign ministry.

That authorisation is not always easy to obtain. But once issued, Russian authorities have generally respected their own paperwork.

In 2011, The Guardian’s Luke Harding was refused re-entry to Russia. In 2021, the BBC’s Sarah Rainsford was stripped of accreditation and expelled.

But throwing foreign reporters in jail, rather than out of the country, was almost unheard of. Charging them with spying has not been seen since the Cold War.