Russia kicked out of Eurovision Song Contest following Ukrainian invasion

The Russian Federation has been barred from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs the competition, confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon that “no Russian act will participate” in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The EBU said it was concerned that the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest “would bring the competition into disrepute”.

The competition will take place this May in Turin, Italy.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

Russia’s ban came after multiple members, including Netherlands, Estonia, Ukraine and Iceland asked the EBU to remove Russia from the competition in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine this week.

“Before making this decision, the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership,” a statement read.

The EBU said it is an “apolitical” member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.

“The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU. The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee".