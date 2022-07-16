Rugby: What media in New Zealand had to say about Ireland’s sensational win over the All-Blacks

Andrew Porter lifts the trophy with teammates after Ireland's victory in the Steinlager Series match between the New Zealand and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Coverage of the Irish rugby team’s victory over the All Blacks has seen media in New Zealand describe it as a “historic” win and labelling Ireland a “legendary” team.

The New Zealand Herald carried one commentary piece with a strong headline both praising Ireland and critiquing the All Blacks saying; “Ireland are the legendary team All Blacks used to be”

Iy also congratulated Andy Farrell, Ireland’s head coach, for his “world-class, intelligent, skilled Irish team that has expertly picked apart the All Blacks over the past two weeks.”

The main headline on their website showed a picture of the Irish team and the headline: “Ireland claim historic series win over All Blacks”.

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) highlighted the novelty of this win in their headline “Ireland defeat All Blacks in Test series for first time with 32-22 win”.

They credited the win to the Ireland’s captain, saying “Warhorse Johnny Sexton was supreme as the Irish stunned the hosts with the string of tries and bone-jarring tackles.”

The All Blacks captain Sam Cane also told RNZ that “we didn't put out the performance we wanted to, but we can't take anything away from Ireland. They were too good tonight. Massive respect to Ireland, they've been class and they deserve their win tonight."

Meanwhile, a 1news online headline read “Pressure squarely on ABs coaches after Ireland seal series”.

The article described the win as a “pulsating and historic 32-22 victory” and complimenting Ireland for their “far greater composure and attacking flair”.

“In short, they looked very well coached, and the All Blacks; rattled, confused, short of ideas, did not,” was the verdict of one journalist.

The New Zealand media website Stuff also led with an introspective approach towards the loss, headlining “All Blacks suffer series loss as microscope goes on Ian Foster.”

The piece referred to their “miserable first half.”

The match analysis article praised Ireland for being “a very good team”, but followed it up with “the All Blacks should have been much better.”