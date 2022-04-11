Rugby player left seriously injured following ‘homophobic attack’ in Dublin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has condemned a suspected homophobic attack after a man was left seriously injured following an incident in Dublin over the weekend.

Evan Somers (23) said he was assaulted on Dame Street and has been left with a fractured eye socket, a dislocated ankle and other injuries.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, he said: “Last night a stranger called me a f***ot before beating the shit out of me. He left me with a fractured eye socket, 2 fractures in my ankle, a dislocation in my ankle & some other minor injuries. We’ve come a long way but still have such a long way to go in terms of equality.

“Genuinely didn’t share this for attention, I felt like it needed to be seen instead of hidden away because this is the reality of what so many LGBTQ+ people go through regularly & if it makes you uncomfortable, maybe it should.

“For those wondering where this happened, it was on Dame Street in Dublin not too far away from Gay Spar/The George and it was about 3.30am.”

Last night a stranger called me a faggot before beating the shit out of me. He left me with a fractured eye socket, 2 fractures in my ankle, a dislocation in my ankle & some other minor injuries. We’ve come a long way but still have such a long way to go in terms of equality. pic.twitter.com/aAA8OQ83QY — Evan (@ebintosh) April 10, 2022

Mr Varadkar said he was “appalled” by the incident and plans to discuss it with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery.”

Iconic singer Boy George has also condemned the attack, in a post on Twitter, he said: “What did your freedom to be who you are stir in this vile creature. I'm sorry for what have been through and hope they catch him. There are satellites that see everything.”

Mr Somers is a member of the Emerald Warriors RFC, Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team.

In a statement on Twitter, Emerald Warriors said it was “devastated” by the attack.

“We are devastated and shocked following the attack on our fellow teammate / Warrior last night. This is Ireland 2022. As many of our stakeholders tell us, homophobic attacks and slurs are increasing. We are here for you.”

“As a club we strive to be part of the positive cultural change for our LGBTQ+ family in our communities and especially in our rugby community.”

Leinster Rugby also shared a message of support on Instagram, it said: “Wishing Evan a speedy recovery #rugbyfamily.”

The George, a LGBTQ nightclub in Dublin, also offered their support and wished him a “speedy recovery after this horrible attack”.

In a statement to Independent.ie, gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The statement read: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an assault, including any hate related motivation, on a man in his 20s that occurred on Dame Street at approximately 3:45am on Sunday, 10th April, 2022.”

“The injured party was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with any information in relation to this assault to contact Pearse Street on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.