| 22.2°C Dublin

Rugby: Ireland’s victory over All Blacks has been ‘a huge lift for the nation this morning’

Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his team's win over New Zealand. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Expand

Close

Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his team's win over New Zealand. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his team's win over New Zealand. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his team's win over New Zealand. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

David Cendon

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hailed Ireland’s historic victory over the All-Blacks as “extraordinary, sensational and breathless”.

"This achievement will live long in history – a first test series win, and New Zealand’s first series defeat on home soil since 1994.

“A huge lift for the entire nation this morning,” he said. 

President Michael D Higgins also sent his congratulations. “As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish rugby team, led by their captain Johnny Sexton, on their outstanding and historic achievement today,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also sent his congratulation saying: “Historic moment for Ireland in Aotearoa. Comhairdeas @IrishRugby”

Social media has been alight with praise for the heroic Irish team after their epic performance.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said: “Yes, that just happened! Ireland have won the series in New Zealand. Historic! One of the big achievements ever in Irish sport! What a moment. Congratuations @IrishRugby – you have made us all so proud!”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney described the victory as a “huge performance.”

Broadcaster Matt Cooper said it was: “Possibly the best first half of Irish rugby ever – even better than Twickenham 2018.” He also described it as “a brilliant day for Irish rugby.” 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy