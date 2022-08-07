RTÉ’s tribute to Dillon Quirke who was ‘taken far too young’

RTÉ Sport has paid tribute to Dillon Quirke (24), the promising young GAA player who died after collapsing on the pitch during a match last Friday.

Speaking on The Sunday Game ahead of today’s All-Ireland Camogie Final, presenter Marie Crowe said they were taking a moment to remember the young man who tragically passed away while representing his Tipperary club, Clonoulty-Rossmore.

“He was a young man taken in the prime of his life, doing the thing that he loved, playing hurling,” she said.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a mass at noon in St John the Baptist Church in Clonoulty followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

Ms Crowe extended her sympathies to his parents Dan and Hazel and his sisters Shannon and Kellie alongside his club mates and friends during what is an “unimaginably difficult time.”

Commentator Anna Geary said that he was “taken far too young.”

“I think for a lot of people, it’s very hard to process it without even knowing him so for everyone in Clonoulty-Rossmore, it’s just rocked them. He comes from a very close family and they’re just in disbelief because he was a huge personality in the club and a great leader on and off the pitch. It’s just devastating for them.

“I want to say sincerest condolences to everyone who knew him, particularly his family and his friends.”

She added that “the community and the GAA is just brilliant to rally around, and I’m sure they’ll do the same in Tipperary.”

Fellow commentator and Wexford Camogie star Ursula Jacob said the “whole GAA community is this weekend united in grief and sadness for Dillon’s family, his community, his team-mates.”

“It’s rocked everyone to the core. He had achieved so much at such a young age and he was an exceptional player and even listening to all the comments yesterday and the night before about how special of a man he was, it’s a credit to him and his family,” she said.

All-Star winner Annmarie Hayes described him as a “massive representation for the GAA.”

“To think a young man with a glittering career in the middle of it and one ahead of him, to be taken so soon, it just seems so unfair and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and the community today and the coming weeks,” she said.

Among those who paid tribute to him were President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. He was playing against Kilruane McDonaghs at Semple Stadium when he collapsed last Friday. He was stretchered off the pitch and treated by medics before being taken to Tipperary University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Higgins described Quirke's death as an "inestimable loss" to his family, friends and community.