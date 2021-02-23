RTÉ’s Mairead Ronan says she’s ‘wrecked’ after getting Covid-19

RTÉ presenter Mairead Ronan has said she is “wrecked” after contracting Covid-19 this month.

The ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ star believed she had some degree of immunity to the virus after her husband Louis and their two daughters Bonnie (2) and Eliza (4) tested positive for it last month.

Despite initially testing negative for the virus, both she and her son Dara (13) were subsequently diagnosed with the disease.

She told the Irish Independent how she was totally baffled as to how she got it because they had been so careful during the level 5 restrictions, even getting their shopping delivered to their house.

She has only been to a few places in recent weeks so is totally in the dark how she contracted the virus.

She initially thought it was just the regular Winter flu until her health took a turn for the worse.

"We get everything delivered and we don’t even go to the supermarket anymore,” she said.

"I got petrol and had an eye test but that place was immaculate. I used gloves, a mask and hand sanitizer and I was the only customer for the entire appointment.”

While she said she was totally laid low for about nine days and is now over the worst of it, her son Dara was “totally fine thankfully”

This afternoon saw her explaining to listeners of her Today FM show how she had been how she initially thought that she and her young son had already gotten Covid back in 2019.

"In fact, we thought it was quite possible that Dara and I had had Covid before Covid was a thing because we were both sick in December 2019.

"Well, we were not immune because both Dara and I caught Covid and we have absolutely no idea where we got it from."

She went on to say how she had numerous symptoms of the virus and had a tough time of it in recent weeks.

"I'm over the worst of it now but it has been rough,” she said.

"I had very high temperatures, I had earaches, really bad sore throat and pains in my eyeballs. I can't describe how bad the pain in my eyeballs was, they were so sore and headaches were really awful too and I won't bore you with the details."

She said they have been left baffled as to how she came down with Covid-19, given how limited their social interactions have been during the past few months.

"Dara is up in his room. He's homeschooling through Zoom, he's not playing any sport whatsoever; he hasn't seen a single friend from before Christmas.

"I have worked inside the Today FM building for just five days in all of 2021 and it is now the 23rd of February. We don't go to the supermarket any more we get everything delivered. So where was I?

"I went to a petrol station and I had an eye test - they were the only two places I was."

She went on to say how despite taking all the precautions, she and her family were still unable to keep the virus away.

"So they're the only two places I have been and yet Covid came back into my home. It is incredibly frustrating and it was really awful.

"Any time I see the ads on the TV or hear them on here, I kind of get a little bit mad.

"You know the ones that say, ‘Wear your mask, wash your hands.’ I'm like, 'I'm doing that'."

Mairead said that they have all been so careful about contracting the virus.

"As a family, we have been so careful since this landed in Ireland last March and I thought, 'There's no way this will get into my house.' But it did and it got into my house twice so once wasn't good enough it got in again.

"And to put things in context, we are now two months on from Christmas and I still have my best friend Linda and her children's Christmas presents wrapped up in the spare room.

"So now you know where I have been for the last week and a bit and what I have been up to - absolutely nothing. I was home and sick."

