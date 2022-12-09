| -1.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

RTÉ’s hopes of a hit fade as just one Toy Show The Musical performance sells out

The Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy is not involved with the musical. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Close

The Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy is not involved with the musical. Photo: Andres Poveda

The Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy is not involved with the musical. Photo: Andres Poveda

The Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy is not involved with the musical. Photo: Andres Poveda

Ellen Coyne

The Toy Show musical is set to disappoint RTÉ bosses who were hoping for a box office hit, with only one of its over 30 shows selling out so far.

The State broadcaster has confirmed that one scheduled day of shows of the new Irish musical has now been pulled and turned into an “additional rehearsal day.”

Most Watched

Privacy