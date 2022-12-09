RTÉ’s hopes of a hit fade as just one Toy Show The Musical performance sells out

The Toy Show musical is set to disappoint RTÉ bosses who were hoping for a box office hit, with only one of its over 30 shows selling out so far.

The State broadcaster has confirmed that one scheduled day of shows of the new Irish musical has now been pulled and turned into an “additional rehearsal day.”

RTÉ said this was because of the “complexity” of the show and the need to rehearse sign language performances.

Toy Show The Musical is RTÉ’s first major commercial venture taking on long-established pantomimes and Christmas shows.

The stage adaptation of the adored annual Christmas television event is opening at the Convention Centre in Dublin tomorrow, and running multiple shows over 16 days until New Years’ Eve.

Despite the hopes of RTÉ bosses that the “expensive” production would sell out, tickets are still available for almost all dates and showtimes.

Tickets for the musical, which start at €25, have been on sale since May and advertisements for the production have been on regular rotation on RTÉ radio and television.

The show is being performed in the auditorium of Dublin’s Convention Centre, which has a capacity for almost 2,000 people.

Toy Show The Musical is scheduled to perform as many as three shows a day across five peak dates in the run-up to Christmas.

So far only one date, Tuesday, December 13, has sold out.

RTÉ confirmed that the following Thursday, December 15, has become an “additional rehearsal day”.

RTÉ said this was down to “the complexity of the show and to allow for the rehearsal and integration of ISL signing for the two signed shows on Friday (December) 16.”

The publicly funded broadcaster yesterday refused to reveal details of either its investment in the production, or its ticket sales so far.

RTÉ told the Irish Independent it was refusing a Freedom of Information request asking for financial details about the production, including how many tickets RTÉ would need to sell to break even on the production.

“The musical is being funded through RTE Commercial Enterprises Ltd and is a commercial venture. It is obviously in competition with other similar Christmas productions in theatres and the release of the information sought would, in my view, harm this venture while it is onstage,” Richard Dowling, RTÉ’s freedom of information decision-maker, said.

Mr Dowling said releasing commercial information about the production now “could reasonably be expected to result in a financial loss to it and also could be of benefit to other productions”.

It also declined a request to reveal how much RTÉ had spent on external PR to promote the musical.

Public relations firm Masonry has been hired to handle media queries about Toy Show The Musical. However, journalists asking questions about its ticket sales have been diverted back to RTÉ’s own in-house PR team.

Sources familiar with the production said they believed the State broadcaster had invested around €2m in the musical. RTÉ declined to either confirm or deny this figure.

A spokesman said: “RTÉ does not comment on the costs of any individual productions as they are commercially sensitive, nor in this case will we be commenting on ticket sales, other than to say the show is selling well.

“Given this is a new original Irish musical we expect that it will sell right throughout the run, particularly once the first audiences get to see and enjoy what is a beautiful and heart-warming family show.”

The production is the brainchild of Late Late Show producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan.

It tells the story of a little girl called Nell Mooney who tries to recreate some of her mother’s favourite traditions on the eve of The Late Late Toy Show to cheer up her family following a loss.

The Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy will not be involved in the show.

“My job is (fronting) the Toy Show so the musical… it’s not mine so I’m not in it or anything like that. But I wish them well,” he said last week.