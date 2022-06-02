RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn waiting four months for baby passport and could ‘lose thousands’ on missed holiday

RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn has hit out the Passport Service and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney for ongoing delays, as she has been waiting four months for a child passport.

In a “last resort” message posted on Twitter this evening, Ms Ní Chuilinn asked Mr Coveney and the Passport Service what else she can do to speed up the process.

In January, Ms Ní Chuilinn gave birth to her third child, a boy named Teidí, and she applied for a passport for the new born “as soon” as it was possible.

He's here and he's perfect



Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.

Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí



— Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) January 4, 2022

However, the documentation has still not arrived and the journalist has asked the minister and passport officials if she should cancel her up coming holiday, and lose “thousands” as a result.

She said her only other options are too leave Teidí at home for the first time, or stay home with him which would upset her other children – Séimi (9) and Peigi (6).

Ms Ní Chuilinn said she declined “multiple” interview requests regarding the delay because she does not want to “give out” about employees at the Passport Service who are “working hard”.

However, she said she needs to know what to do by today or tomorrow.

“Applied for my baby’s passport as soon as was possible (4 months ago). He’s nearly 5 months old. It was due today - no sign. Need to ask Simon Coveney which option below I should take please,” she wrote.

"Option 1: Lose thousands of euro for a holiday next week. Option 2: upset my older kids by staying at home with the baby. Option 3: Leave* my baby (for the first time ever), where do I leave him?!

"I was extremely organised - this wasn’t a last minute application. Documents were registered at Irish Passport Service on Feb 14th 2022. Genuinely wondering what more I can do?

"I’m not interested in debating the issue. I’ve said no to multiple media requests to ‘give out’ about people who are no doubt working hard at [the] Irish Passport Service. I just need to know what I can do today or tomorrow before the bank holiday weekend to expedite a four month old application.

"Haven’t been on twitter in months. It’s a last resort.”

Applied for my baby's passport as soon as was possible (4 months ago). He's nearly 5 months old. It was due today - no sign. Need to ask @simoncoveney which option below I should take please., thanks. — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) June 2, 2022

In an interview with Independent.ie last year, Ms Ní Chuilinn said she spent three years trying to conceive her “miracle baby” before finally becoming pregnant after a successful round of IVF.

The 40-year-old was told by her consultant that her fertility “fell off a cliff” around the age of 36.

Speaking about her quest for a third child, she told how she tried the fertility drug Clomid for a full year before trying another year of acupuncture and homeopathy.

She eventually opted for IVF and said that, fortunately for her, she had no reaction to the medication and found the “roller-coaster of Clomid” far worse.

The Kilkenny native also addressed the silence that sometimes surrounds fertility issues in Ireland, she said she had been “terrified” of going down the IVF route but added that waiting to find out if she was pregnant, was the hardest part.

“I put it off for a year, knowing deep down I needed it,” she said.

“I wish there wasn’t such a stigma about it, or I’d have done it sooner. The toughest road was the 11-day wait for a blood test.”