RTÉ’s Caitríona Perry announces pregnancy with second child

RTÉ News broadcaster Caitríona Perry has announced that she is expecting her second child.

The TV presenter shared the happy news on Instagram and thanked viewers who had been in touch to wish her well.

Posting a picture of a bouquet of flowers, she wrote: “Just want to say a quick thank you to the many keen-eyed @rtenews viewers who have been in touch with good wishes. Well spotted! I am indeed expecting some more news of my own later this year.”

Ms Perry welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in 2019.

She has presented the Six One since January 2018 after her post as the RTÉ News Washington Correspondent.

TV producer Maia Dunphy congratulated Perry on the joyful news, she wrote: “Oh that’s wonderful news.”

Journalist and novelist Edel Coffey also congratulated the news anchor along with RTÉ weather and National Lottery Presenter Nuala Carey, who said: “Congratulations Caitriona, wonderful news.”