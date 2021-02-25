RTÉ’s appeal over €100k payout to producer whose show got higher ratings than ‘Love Island’ is halted

Battle: Anne Roper won an age discrimination ruling against RTÉ, which is now appealing the award. Photo: David Conachy

A CHALLENGE by RTÉ against having to pay €100,000 compensation to a former executive producer forced to retire at 65 has dramatically collapsed.

It happened after Arthur Hall, a member of the Labour Court, had to apologise for accusing the broadcaster’s barrister of making “ageist and sexist” remarks.

Court deputy chairman Alan Haugh announced the division of the court had decided to recuse itself from the case at the start of the proceedings yesterday.

Mr Hall, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ representative on the three-member court, had made comments at the close of the hearing the day before.

He had claimed comments by RTÉ’s counsel, Marguerite Bolger SC, could be construed as “ageist and sexist”.

Ms Bolger had been outlining the age profiles of a number of RTÉ employees during her cross-examination of Anne Roper, the former executive producer who had won a discrimination case against the broadcaster on age grounds.

In response to Mr Hall’s accusation, Ms Bolger replied she had been “rarely lost for words” and stressed she had always pursued legal cases in accordance with the instructions of her clients and her professional code.

The hearing on Wednesday was then adjourned by Mr Haugh without further discussion.

Talks were held between the legal representatives and the Labour Court before the start of proceedings yesterday.

Afterwards the deputy chairman announced it would stand down from the case as a result of Mr Hall’s remarks.

Mr Hall also publicly offered sincere apologies to Ms Bolger, which she accepted, for any hurt he had caused.

“They were not directed at you in a personal way. It was just about some comments that had been made,” he said.

Mr Haugh expressed the Labour Court’s regret to all the parties and their legal representatives for what had happened.

He said the Labour Court was fully conscious of the inconvenience and cost of halting a case that had already heard evidence over four days between last November and this month.

However, Mr Haugh said they accepted the correct course of action was for the case to be passed to another division of the Labour Court.

He promised the parties that every effort would be made to have the matter reassigned as soon as possible.

RTÉ is challenging the Workplace Relations Commission award and is arguing that a compulsory retirement age of 65 is necessary to allow it to recruit and promote younger programme makers with fresh ideas to attract younger audiences.

The State broadcaster claims such a measure is necessary to ensure “intergenerational fairness” as financial constraints prevented it from increasing overall staff numbers.

Previously Ms Roper outlined a record of successful programmes she had produced at RTÉ, noting that her series No Country For Women had secured higher ratings than Love Island when it was broadcast at the same time on another channel.

Irish Independent