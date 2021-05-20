RTÉ to push for a levy on international media outlets which target Irish viewers

The state broadcaster will push for a levy on media service providers outside of the country which target Irish viewers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s brother Rory Coveney, who is the director of strategy at RTÉ, will tell the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon that a content levy would prove to be “invaluable stimulus” for independent producers.

Mr Coveney will tell the Committee this morning that independent producers have been “devastated first by the economic crash and more recently by Covid-19”.

In a document to the Committee, seen by Independent.ie, Mr Coveney will tell TDs and Senators that nine countries in the EU impose similar levies for “video on demand services” which target their audiences.

“Significant revenue is derived by media service providers located elsewhere, which target Irish audiences but which have no obligation to invest in Irish content,” he will say in his opening remarks.

Read More

“The funds derived from such a levy would provide an invaluable stimulus for the independent production sector here that has been devastated first by the economic crash and more recently by Covid-19.”

There is a “distortion in the market” between broadcasters and digital players when it comes to levies, revenue generation, advertising standards and regulations, Virgin Media will tell the Committee.

“To impose a levy only on traditional broadcasters would further compound this imbalance,” Peter McCarthy, Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs at the broadcaster will say.

He will also tell the meeting that Virgin Media is “already a payer of very significant levies to the current Broadcasting Authority that will be subsumed into the Media Commission”.

He will echo RTÉ in that if such a levy was imposed, these funds should be diverted to independent producers.

Mr McCarthy will also say that social media and video sharing platforms should also be viable to such a levy.

Representatives from Sky Ireland will instead urge the Committee to review the possibility of such a tax.

“If a levy scheme is considered viable, it is highly likely that the best way to deliver positive results, for the audio-visual sector, and for the Irish economy as a whole, is to encourage investment while also providing media service providers with a level of flexibility,” representatives will tell the Committee.

Sky Ireland will also say that content levies have the potential to be “distortionary”.

“We also believe that this could be achieved via other avenues which are less distortionary than content levies have the potential to be,” the meeting will hear.

Representatives from the three broadcasters, as well as TG4, will appear before the Committee today as part of its scrutiny of the proposed online safety and media regulation bill.