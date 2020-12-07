RTÉ stars to be sent on Covid-19 course as review finds five safety breaches at retirement gathering

David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were pictured at the RTÉ party breaking Covid-19 guidelines

SOME of RTÉ’s top stars are to be sent on a ‘Covid-19 induction training’ course as a result of their attendance at a retirement gathering last month.

An internal review of the event has found a number of guidelines relating to public health safety and RTÉ’s own rules were breached.

A note sent out to staff today by the broadcaster’s Director General Dee Forbes says the gathering should not have happened and has reflected badly on RTÉ.

Among those who were in attendance at the November 12 retirement event for a long-standing member of staff were Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, Six One present David McCullagh, and newscasters Eileen Dunne and Bryan Dobson.

The Health and Safety Review found five breaches occurred: there breaches of Covid-19 public health advice, one breach of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions and a breach in internal Covid-19 protocols.

The review states:

- Some people did not maintain social distancing during the gathering.

- Where the two metres social distance was beached, some people were not wearing face coverings.

- There was a breach of the requirement to avoid crowded places.

- There was a breach of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 as there should not have been any indoor gathering which does not form part of RTÉ’s delivery of an essential service.

- There was a breach of internal RTÉ Covid-19 protocols for visitors to our site.

In an internal correspondence seen by Independent.ie, Ms Forbes told staff: “These breaches should not have occurred and, as Director General, I am sorry that this happened.

What makes this all the more disappointing is that this incident is not representative of the way you conduct your work in genral, which is to be absolutely diligent in relation to public health guidelines and RTÉ’s Covid-19 protocols.”

1. The review has resulted in five “main recommendations” which include:

2. All present at the gathering to retake RTÉ’s Covid-19 induction training.

3. Implementation of a communication plan to reinforce the protocols;

4. Discussion of findings and lessons learned with the Covid-19 representatives.

5. Review of visitor access and protocols;

6. Ongoing review of protocols.

Ms Forbes said it is “essential that we all learn from this and that none of us is complacent about the risks of Covid-19”.

