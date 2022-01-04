RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn has given birth to a baby boy.

It is Ms Ní Chuilinn’s third child with husband Brian Fitzsimons. Baby Teidí will be a sibling for Séimi (9) and Peigi (6).

The television presenter shared the happy news online last night. In a post on Twitter, she said: “He’s here and he’s perfect. Our little 10-pound 4-ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4 - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey.

"We are just so so happy and grateful. Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí.”

Read More

Evanne also commended the staff at the Coombe hospital in Dublin for their help and the team at the Merrion Fertility Clinic.

“Staff at the Coombe are under savage pressure, and they’re angels, as always. Special thanks to Professor Mary Wingfield and her amazing team at Merrion Fertility Clinic for helping us bring Teidí into the world.

“Séimi and Peigi are so excited to meet their little bro,” she said.

🤍 He’s here and he’s perfect 🤍



Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th - by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful.



Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí 💫 pic.twitter.com/dIEWck5HQu — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) January 4, 2022

Many Irish celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the presenter.

Kathryn Thomas said: “Huge congrats Evanne. He's gorgeous well done mama. The most amazing, beautiful and perfect pay off after the winding road you had xxx.”

Irish Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane said: “Ahh congratulations Evanne. Beautiful name.”

In an interview with Independent.ie last year, Ms Ní Chuilinn said she spent three years trying to conceive her “miracle baby” before finally becoming pregnant after a successful round of IVF.

The 40-year-old was told by her consultant that her fertility “fell off a cliff” around the age of 36.

Speaking about her quest for a third child, she told how she tried the fertility drug Clomid for a full year before trying another year of acupuncture and homeopathy.

She eventually opted for IVF and said that, fortunately for her, she had no reaction to the medication and found the “roller-coaster of Clomid” far worse.

The Kilkenny native also addressed the silence that sometimes surrounds fertility issues in Ireland, she said she had been “terrified” of going down the IVF route but added that waiting to find out if she was pregnant, was the hardest part.

“I put it off for a year, knowing deep down I needed it,” she said.

“I wish there wasn’t such a stigma about it, or I’d have done it sooner. The toughest road was the 11-day wait for a blood test.”