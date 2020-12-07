RTÉ retirement ‘party’ lasted as long as staff Covid safety training video – 20 minutes

THE RTÉ retirement ‘party’ lasted as long as the Covid-19 induction video staff were asked to watch before returning to work at Montrose.

As the Garda investigation into the event continues, RTÉ has concluded its internal review and found there were five breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

The report described it as a “lapse which occurred in a moment of time” – or 20 minutes, to be exact.

CCTV from November 12 shows that between 2pm and 2.20pm, up to 40 people were gathered in the TV reception as some of RTÉ’s biggest names came to bid farewell to their much-respected colleague, Phil Collins.

Read More

They posed for photos “in an unprotected way”, did not maintain social distancing and some were not wearing face coverings.

The review outlined how RTÉ is responsible for providing an essential service during these unprecedented times and thus is allowed to have staff working on site.

That’s why News At One presenter Bryan Dobson, Six One News co-anchor David McCullagh and Prime Time’s Miriam O’Callaghan were there that day. They were working to keep the public informed during a global pandemic.

But an indoor gathering does not form part of the national broadcaster’s essential service, the report states.

RTÉ’s household names have all since apologised live on television and radio for letting the mask slip.

There was an “evident departure from a Covid-19 controlled environment” resulting in people momentarily ignoring public health advice.

On the day in question, there were a small number of non-staff present after invites were extended to members of Ms Collins’ family.

Visitors to RTÉ’s studios are asked to complete a questionnaire as part of Covid-19 protocols, but “there is no evidence” this happened.

RTÉ found that anyone who was not there to contribute to its provision of an essential service, shouldn’t have been on site.

As for details of how the event came to be organised and who dished out the invites, that fell “outside the scope of this review” and will be addressed separately.

RTÉ highlighted in the review how it has returning to work safely principles and protocols in place.

These include markings stuck to the floor to “serve as a reminder to those within the area” what a two-metre distance actually is.

In some of the photos published from the event in the broadcaster’s in-house newsletter – which has since been deleted online – presenters and staff are standing on the bright yellow Covid signs which read: “Please observe social distancing – keep at least two metres’ distance.”

Staff were asked to watch a 20-minute video on an e-learning platform as part of Covid-19 induction training.

The video starts with RTÉ director general Dee Forbes outlining the company’s commitment to managing Covid-19 responsible to ensure staff, contractors and contributors can work safely. Reflecting on the event, Ms Forbes said: “We fell short of our own standards.

“It is essential that we all learn from this and that none of us is complacent about the risks of Covid-19.

"We all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and others.”

A note sent out to staff by Ms Forbes says the gathering should not have happened and has reflected badly on RTÉ.

All those present at the infamous gathering, including nine o’clock news presenter Eileen Dunne, Nationwide presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and head of news Jon Williams have now been asked to retake RTÉ’s Covid-19 induction training. Managers must also attend a “refresh” training session.

“This training must be completed as soon as reasonably practicable,” the review states.

The five breaches included: some people did not maintain social distancing; where the two metres social distance was breached; some people were not wearing face coverings; there was a breach of the requirement to avoid crowded places; there was a breach of the Plan for Living with Covid-19; and there was a breach of internal RTÉ Covid-19 protocols for visitors.

The main finding is that RTÉ must not hold any more non-essential gatherings and get back to focusing on its essential work.