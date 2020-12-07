| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

RTÉ retirement ‘party’ lasted as long as staff Covid safety training video – 20 minutes

Breach: David McCullagh and Miriam O'Callaghan at the retirement 'party' for Phil Collins at RTÉ in Dublin Expand

Close

Breach: David McCullagh and Miriam O'Callaghan at the retirement 'party' for Phil Collins at RTÉ in Dublin

Breach: David McCullagh and Miriam O'Callaghan at the retirement 'party' for Phil Collins at RTÉ in Dublin

Breach: David McCullagh and Miriam O'Callaghan at the retirement 'party' for Phil Collins at RTÉ in Dublin

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

THE RTÉ retirement ‘party’ lasted as long as the Covid-19 induction video staff were asked to watch before returning to work at Montrose.

As the Garda investigation into the event continues, RTÉ has concluded its internal review and found there were five breaches of Covid-19 protocols.

The report described it as a “lapse which occurred in a moment of time” – or 20 minutes, to be exact.

Privacy