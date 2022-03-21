RTÉ managers receive more than €1.1m in allowances over a year

RTÉ managers get allowances worth over €1.1m a year, according to new figures.

They include car allowances and payments for “acting up” duties, call-out, additional responsibility, and travel.

Data released in a Freedom of Information request says managers’ allowances amount to approximately €1.18m a year.

A total of 117 managers are earning over €100,000 a year, according to the latest figures supplied by the broadcaster. Of these, 22 are earning between €150,001 and €250,000.

An RTÉ spokesperson said the figures are for 2020 and those for last year are not yet available.

Although the station did not provide a breakdown, car allowances appear to make up the bulk of the cost of managerial allowances.

An internal document previously showed 70 executives shared car allowances worth a total of €822,218 a year.

The allowance was the highest single amount on a list of allowances worth a total of €4.1m for the entire workforce.

It is understood that car allowance payments range from around €5,000 to €25,000 each.

Sources said lower-paid staff get mileage rates.

The number of managers in the highest pay brackets has fallen since 2017, while the total workforce dropped from 1,924 to 1,866 people.

In 2017, there were 126 managers paid more than €100,000 a year.

Of those, 30 were in the €150,001-€250,000 bracket.

Overall, the average salary has risen from €58,671 in 2017 to €60,753.

RTÉ did not provide figures for contractors’ fees – which would include the highest-paid stars.

The salary data was released as the station is trying to reduce costs.

It had aimed to achieve savings of €60m over three years up to 2023, but some of the proposals it tabled have not been implemented.

The broadcaster has reduced the cost of top earners by 15pc, while managers including director general Dee Forbes, who was on a €250,000 salary, took a 10pc pay cut.

However, most of the workforce last year rejected proposals to cut wages, allowances, sick pay and the roll-out of a voluntary redundancy scheme in a ballot.