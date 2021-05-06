RTÉ journalists ‘perplexed and angry’ after Denis O’Brien attended leaving do

RTÉ journalists have told management they are “perplexed and angry” following businessman Denis O’Brien’s attendance at a leaving do last month.

A letter sent after a National Union of Journalists meeting today said his presence at a virtual farewell event for former Northern Editor Tommie Gorman was “highly inappropriate” and undermined the station’s reputation.

The letter to director general, Dee Forbes, and managing director of news, Jon Williams, said the branch decided to write to register its “unanimous concern” at Mr O’Brien’s presence at the party for their recently-retired colleague.

“Mr O’Brien’s actions over many years have been inimical to the interests of public service journalism,” said the letter sent on behalf of the Dublin broadcasting branch by chair Emma O’Kelly.





“His attendance has attracted public comment and has been perceived as granting him a special standing in line with distinguished guests who were present at the function.”

It said his attendance at the event held to celebrate a career dedicated to public service journalism was highly inappropriate.

“It is not necessary to remind you of Mr O’Brien’s hostile attitude towards the work of RTÉ journalists, his track record in relation to trade union recognition, and his record while prominent media owner in Ireland,” it said.

“Members who attended have expressed the view that they would not have done so had they known that Mr O’Brien would be present.

“Many who did not manage to join the event were perplexed and angry when it emerged the following day that he had spoken at the event.”

It said staff were at a loss to understand why the station would have invited and given him “the honour” of speaking.

“As a public service broadcaster RTÉ is rightly cautious about the reputational implications of events attended by its staff, who are always mindful of their role as RTÉ employees,” it said.

“We regret that RTÉ does not in this instance appear to have applied the same standards to itself.

“It is deeply regrettable that Mr O’Brien’s attendance should have undermined the reputation of RTE and suggested an association where none exists.”

It is understood that Mr O’Brien was invited by RTÉ to speak briefly at the event, which was also attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

British ambassador Paul Johnston delivered a personal tribute to Mr Gorman from Prince Charles.

Mr Martin has previously been critical of the businessman and described his legal proceedings against a Dáil committee as a very serious threat to democracy.

Mr Gorman has said he knows Mr O’Brien for many years and there were a lot of people at the event who “were in the very same category”.

A former major shareholder in Independent News and Media, Mr O’Brien is a controversial figure. The Moriarty Tribunal found in 2011 that he made payments to former minister Michael Lowry who “secured the winning” of the state’s mobile phone licence competition for Mr O’Brien’s Esat Digifone.

Mr Lowry and Mr O’Brien have strongly rejected the tribunal’s findings.

His purchase of building services firm, Siteserv, is currently being examined by a Commission of Investigation.



