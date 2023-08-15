RTÉ ignored its own payroll to understate Ryan Tubridy salary – report shows

Incorrect figures brought publicly released pay below €500,000 Tubridy was entitled to €120,000 bonus but waived paymentGrant Thornton report says restated figures are now correct

RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate Ryan Tubridy’s salary, a highly anticipated report into the payments scandal shows.

The Grant Thornton report also says Mr Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of €120,000, but he waived it.

The report outlines how payments to the former Late Late Show presenter were brought under the €500,000 mark for three years from 2017 to 2019.

Ryan Tubridy finding it ‘hard to leave the house’ amid RTE scandal

And RTÉ was correct to say it did foot the bill for the infamous side deal with Renault, as the contract was underwritten.

The Grant Thornton report will provide comfort to Mr Tubridy as it clears him of blame for the 2017 to 2019 understatements.

But it will also support the RTÉ board’s decision to publish the corrected figures without knowing the facts.

Talks between Mr Tubridy and RTÉ about his possible return to air are said to be at a make or break point.He is currently in negotiations with RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst on a new contract and a return to the station. The outcome of the report is likely to be part of those discussions.

The presenter found himself at the centre of a major controversy due to the incorrect payments being provided to the Dáil for six years.

It is understood the Grant Thornton report could be published as early as tomorrow. Media Minister Catherine Martin received it this evening.

The report says the payroll software in RTÉ clearly showed he was paid more than €500,000 from 2017 to 2019.

The report goes through the highly convoluted manner in which his salary figures for three years were understated by a total of €120,000.

The RTÉ payroll system clearly showed Mr Tubridy was paid €511,667 in 2017, €545,000 in 2018 and €545,000 in 2019. These figures do not include a bonus payment of €120,000 due at the end of that period when Mr Tubridy had completed his contract.

When Mr Tubridy waived that payment, RTÉ reduced his official payments by a similar amount, bringing his officially published figures for 2017 down to €491,667, €495,000 in 2018 and €495,000 in 2019. The rationale for this decision is still unclear.

But there were a number of red flags that the figures reported by RTE were not correct, which should have prevented the move, including a letter from Mr Tubridy’s agents, Noel Kelly Management and the information from the broadcaster’s payroll system.

The Grant Thornton investigation was completed over three weeks ago and sent out of people mentioned in it for their views. The report was provided to the RTÉ board yesterday. It is expected to be published in the coming days. The Grant Thornton report to the Audit and Risk Committee – Phase 2 runs to over 70 pages.

Two members of the Irish public give their take on Ryan Tubridy's future

Grant Thornton goes into the interactions between the RTÉ officials who compiled the officially published figures and the external accountants. The official figures are not audited but there is an opinion given on the accountancy treatment.

Grant Thornton finds the restated figures are now correct from 2017 to 2019. However, the report also clarifies that Mr Tubridy was entitled to a €120,000 bonus payment, which was not contingent upon him carrying out additional duties. RTÉ had previously claimed Mr Tubridy would only be paid such a payment if extra work was done.

The report also goes into the Renault deal running from 2020 to 2022. Under this side deal, Mr Tubridy was paid an extra €75,000 for three years. The deal was underwritten by RTÉ. While Renault paid Mr Tubridy the first year, RTÉ reimbursed the car dealer and then took over the payments for the next two years.

Grant Thornton says from an accountancy perspective RTÉ should be saying it made these payments to Mr Tubridy across these three years.

The report also goes into detail on Mr Tubridy’s new contract in 2020 and the furnishing of reports from the auditors Deloitte to the Audit and Risk Committee of the board. Grant Thornton says three reports from the auditors on the officially published figures of RTÉ’s top earners, called “independent and reassurance reports to the board of RTÉ” did not make it to the board. These reports did not contradict the accountancy treatment of the officially published figures.