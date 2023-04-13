RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh unafraid to take risks, but row over director-general job will test her strength

Boardroom tensions at RTÉ have spilled out into the open, with directors split over a process to appoint a new €300,000-a-year director-general (DG) to the embattled public service broadcaster.

The crux of the row appears to be a rearguard action by some board members to reinsert An Post chief executive David McRedmond as a candidate following a process that instead threw up former RTÉ News boss Kevin Bakhurst as the preferred choice. It has highlighted the ascendancy of recently installed chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

The Donegal woman’s background in the arts and Irish language make her look at first glance deceptively like a public-service appointment from central casting. Her long relationship with TG4, as both managing director and chair, is the most obvious qualification for her current job, but her leadership roles at Tyrone Productions and Ardmore Studios means she bring very significant commercial weight to Montrose.

As an executive, she has cut deals with everyone from Hollywood studio bosses and cabinet ministers to actors and technical crew.

Indeed, she has the financial chops and entrepreneurial energy to be the kind of dynamic leader many believe RTÉ needs in a DG rather than in a chair.

It may be Ní Raghallaigh sees a hands-on strategic role for herself that would be complemented by a more editorially oriented DG, such as Bakhurst, rather than a figure like McRedmond, whose CV criss-crossing senior public and private-sector jobs mirrors to some extent her own.

In a small industry where everyone gets to know everyone eventually, Ní Raghallaigh is spoken of as an affable and friendly competitor who is nonetheless unusually private.

Equally comfortable rubbing elbows with big names such as U2 manager Paul McGuinness and Ion Equity founder Joe Devine or rolling up her sleeves to solve tough organisational problems, the serial CEO has a string of impressive wins behind her.

After a stretch as the group financial controller at the Sunday Tribune during Vincent Browne’s reign, she moved to Galway in the mid-1990s to help set up TnaG, serving as managing director until 2001.

It was her next job as chief executive of Tyrone Productions – the company behind Riverdance – that brought her business acumen as a trained accountant to the fore. According to one industry source, Tyrone was a commercial success, but it really needed an effective, solid professional who could who could manage major organisational changes.

So not only was she able to do the work, she did the deal too, securing a successful sale to the largest studio operation in the world at the eye-watering price of $100m (€91m).

After a seven-year stint as a tech founder and CEO of Tunepresto, a service for generating royalty-free music for videos and slideshows, Ní Raghallaigh was handed a rescue mission: Ardmore Studios.

According to one producer who worked there, Ardmore when Ní Raghallaigh arrived needed new work practices and a major modernisation.

“It was really going nowhere. The reality at the time was either close it down or do something with it. I was put in there and decided let’s do something with this and went for it,” she told the Sunday Independent in 2020.

“It’s a jewel in the crown of the Irish film industry. It needed to be polished up. It needed a culture change, which is a big thing in business, and that’s what was done.”

Ní Raghallaigh gradually transformed Ardmore over eight years into a world-class facility that attracted a top buyer in Hollywood’s Hackman Capital Partners.

Along the way, Ní Raghallaigh became a shareholder through a series of smaller transactions setting up the big payoff. The first was founding Troy Studios in Limerick with accountant Ossie Kilkenny and securing funding from Olcott, where Ion’s Joe Devine was chair.

Olcott then bought Ardmore, creating Ardmore and Troy, which were unloaded as a package to the Americans, earning a pay day for Ní Raghallaigh while securing the future for two of the most important film and TV production studios in western Europe. It was nothing short of a miracle, according to one industry source.

Management of the studios and even more so TG4 required shrewd juggling of various government departments and agencies, from Arts to Finance and Revenue.

The question now is whether she can repeat the trick at RTÉ, which is floundering financially and struggling to adapt to the digital environment.

Ní Raghallaigh is not afraid to take risks – and is unlikely to be intimidated by powerful adversaries or counter-parties – and is expected to act more like an executive director.

But this dust-up over whether the board will approve Bakhurst – a former acting DG who is more an editor-in-chief than chief executive – over former TV3 boss McRedmond, who is understood to be favoured by a faction of directors, will test all her stakeholder management as much as her business acumen.

Some within the industry were surprised when she was announced as chair in November, since many did not expect her to take on the role.

People who know her say that, having taken the job, they’re expecting her to get stuck in.