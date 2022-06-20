RTÉ bosses have escaped a grilling by politicians due to complaints made by members of the public on controversial transgender debates on its Liveline programme.

The chair of the Oireachtas media committee invited the State broadcaster to come and answer questions from TDs and Senators this week after Dublin Pride severed ties with RTE over its Liveline debates.

The broadcaster agreed to come before TDs and Senators but told the committee that there are a number of complaints under investigation.

The committee has now decided to pull the planned grilling of RTÉ chiefs as a result.

“The Committee recognises the right of complainants to be afforded due process in such proceedings and do not propose to consider this matter further at this time,” said a statement from committee.

“Our Committee are engaging with RTÉ regarding its Diversity & Inclusion policies and further engagement on such policies may be considered at future hearings,” said chairperson TD Niamh Smyth.

RTÉ told the committee that formal complaints are now being “dealt with”.

“RTÉ confirms that a number of formal complaints regarding the Liveline programmes are now being dealt with under the statutory and regulatory provisions and the persons who exercised their statutory rights have an entitlement to those complaints processed in accordance with the relevant provisions,” head of editorial standards and compliance Brian Dowling told the committee in a letter seen by Independent.ie.

“They also have a legal right of recourse to the BAI.”

Mr Dowling said that the complaints relate to the content of the programmes which are now “subject to a statutory process”.

The invitation from the committee also said that RTÉ appearing before the committee would give the State broadcaster a chance to show its solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

Mr Dowling said that RTÉ has obligations under the Broadcasting Act to be “objective and impartial”.

It is understood that TDs and Senators hope to raise the controversy over Joe Duffy’s Liveline programmes in the future, when RTÉ bosses appear before the committee.

A spokesperson for RTÉ confirmed that the broadcaster will no longer be appearing before the committee this week.

Dublin Pride severed its ties with the broadcaster after days of debate on Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme on trans issues.