RTÉ at 60: For so long it was the only show in town, but some of it was actually quite good

At 7pm on New Year’s Eve 1961, President Éamon De Valera made a speech to mark the launch of Telefís Éireann, RTÉ’s visual arm (radio had aired since the 1920s).

He commented: “Sometimes when I think of television and radio and their immense power, I feel somewhat afraid… Never was there an instrument so powerful to influence the thoughts and actions of the multitude.”

Dev was being characteristically moralistic – but in one important respect, he was bang on. RTÉ did enjoy immense power…for a while, anyway.

It’s hard to credit now, looking back from our time of content-bloated streaming services, uncountable channels, cheap box-sets and infinite, instantly-accessible material online.

Read More

Indeed, turn that on its head and imagine how someone like Dev would attempt to process the 2021 media environment. Not only can we watch thousands of stations, from around the world; there’s also this entirely new technology, the internet, which isn’t telly at all but broadcasts it, a digital matrix mutating at bewildering speed.

In 1961, though, “broadcaster” meant things like: rare (one in Ireland; only two in the UK, a handful in the US); generally state-owned; monolithic, in most senses; serious and self-serious and slightly self-important, driven by that Reithian imperative to “educate, inform and entertain” – emphasis very much on the first two.

RTÉ was the only show in town for many years. Everyone watched it partly because there was nothing else to watch.

Cable/satellite started to become common in the 1980s, and UK reception had been drifting across the ether, into Cork and east Leinster and the Border counties, for years.

But for many people like me, RTÉ remained the only viewing option until the mid-1990s.

I grew up, in 1970s and 1980s Midwest, in “two-channel land”: what was disparagingly referred to as “Bog 1” and “Bog 2” by people with access to ITV and a sad post-colonial inferiority complex.

In college in the 1990s, the best anyone could afford was renting a shonky portable which was physically incapable of tuning into anything but RTÉ.

Cable was something they had “in America”. MTV was a distant dream. Essentially, until the late 1990s, many of us watched the national broadcaster and/ or rubbish movies on VHS from the corner-shop.

But were we unhappy about it? Oddly enough, not really.

Apart from being denied MTV – when it was actually good, at an age when rock videos were basically mother’s milk – we quite enjoyed what we were offered. To some extent it was probably stoic acceptance than any telly was better than no telly.

It’s funny, in retrospect, to think of the shows I loved as a young lad – Minder, V, Bergerac, Megamix, The Fall Guy, Sports Saturday. Most were mediocre at best, often terrible.

But I don’t recall fuming at Buck Rogers on the black-and-white, “If only the Golden Age of television would leap forward two decades, and I could appreciate the Dostoevskian complexities of The Wire or Mad Men, instead of this low-budget Star Wars rip-off!”

You make the best of things; and those seem better when you’ve nothing to compare them with; and in the end, even our callow minds must have realised, it’s just entertainment, distraction to fill the hours.

Besides, a lot of what RTÉ broadcast in those days was perfectly good, including several great home-made shows: Strumpet City, Today Tonight, The Sunday Game, Anything Goes and Dempsey’s Den for kids, Radharc, Nighthawks, MT-USA.

And for adults, the two channels (RTÉ 2 arrived in 1978) would have felt hugely important, exciting, vital. Not only around “big” things like elections, the Troubles, Olympics, Eurovision, geopolitical events, Late Late Show controversies. Daily life in general, the famed “national conversation”, was driven to a large degree by what we saw on RTÉ.

Everyone watched the same things, at the same time, as they aired; everyone talked about them in the aftermath. Something as seemingly inconsequential as Miley’s infidelity on Glenroe was a hot-button topic in an era when Ireland didn’t have hot-button topics (and sometimes barely had buttons).

Even the way Glenroe’s theme tune brings a Proustian memory-rush of “back to school tomorrow” gloominess says something.

Now all is changed utterly. To be fair to RTÉ – which, as a professional grump, I hate doing – they’re really up against it in the TV marketplace, with Netflix, Sky, HBO, Disney Plus, thousands of terrestrial and cable stations, YouTube, TikTok etc etc, ad infinitum.

Criticising, say, Ryan Tubridy or the Late Late’s current ratings – less than half its million-plus heyday – is pointless. No RTÉ show will ever again reach the sort of viewing figures Gaybo got in the 1980s. Gaybo himself wouldn’t get them now.

So Dev was right and wrong. RTÉ was once extremely influential, then the world changed and now it isn’t anymore.

It’s probably no better or worse quality than then, it’s just that tastes and times and tech have transformed. It’s not you, RTÉ, it’s us.